Diane Rath exits San Antonio's AACOG amid hostile-workplace probe

Rath, a former Texas Workforce Commission chair, had led AACOG since 2014.

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 9:07 am

click to enlarge Diane Rath has served as executive director of AACOG since 2014. - Twitter / @AACOGCEO
Twitter / @AACOGCEO
Diane Rath has served as executive director of AACOG since 2014.
Diane Rath, head of the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG), has retired amid an investigation into complaints that she created a hostile work environment at the organization, the Express-News reports.

During a Wednesday meeting, the board of San Antonio-based AACOG unanimously accepted Rath’s request to retire as executive director and collect a salary through year's end, according to the daily. What's more, the board approved a “mutual waiver of any and all claims" against her.

The agency earlier this month placed Rath on leave after it began looking into an employee complaint that her management style created a hostile work environment. The probe included an anonymous complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission about working conditions, according to an earlier Express-News report.

AACOG operates as a planning umbrella for local governments across 13 South Texas counties, including Bexar. Among other things, the government-funded entity oversees regional transit, monitors air quality and provides assistance to veterans. 

Rath has served as AACOG's executive director since 2014. She also chaired the Texas Workforce Commission from 1996 until 2008 as an appointee by Gov. George W. Bush.

