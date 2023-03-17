Family of girl critically injured by falling tree branch at San Antonio Zoo launches GoFundMe

The Rodriguez family was visiting the zoo Wednesday afternoon when the branch fell on them, according to the GoFundMe. While it’s unclear what injuries other members of the family sustained, daughter Jordyn is in the ICU and suffering from a brain bleed and multiple other injuries, the family said.
“We don’t know how long the family will be out of work and what medical treatment they will need,” the GoFundMe post reads. “We need to pray for Jordyn.”
It's also unclear from the campaign whether the family is from San Antonio or elsewhere.
The incident made national headlines, and a TikTok video shot at the zoo that afternoon shows people scrambling to assist while screams for help come from under the fallen foliage.
The San Antonio Zoo hasn't responded to questions from the Current about the branch collapse that injured seven people. However, in a press release, San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said internal and external teams are working to determine the cause of the branch's collapse.
“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to those injured and their families, as well as though who witnessed the accident,” Morrow said.
As of Friday morning, the Rodriguez family's online fundraiser had collected more than $5,000 — more than half of the campaign's $10,000 goal.
