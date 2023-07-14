Goodwill expanding in San Antonio with new North Side store and donation center



The store will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.



Thrifters and bargain hunters, rejoice!Goodwill is expanding its San Antonio footprint by opening a new North Side store and donation center this Friday. The roughly 24,000-square-foot outlet at 11722 Quincy Lee is a new construction and will offer a brighter, more spacious shopping experience, similar to the nonprofit's new Live Oak facility, officials said.The store is also expected to hire roughly 30 people, according to a Goodwill media release.