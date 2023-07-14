Goodwill expanding in San Antonio with new North Side store and donation center

Goodwill is expanding its San Antonio footprint by opening a new North Side store and donation center this Friday. The roughly 24,000-square-foot outlet at 11722 Quincy Lee is a new construction and will offer a brighter, more spacious shopping experience, similar to the nonprofit's new Live Oak facility, officials said.
The store is also expected to hire roughly 30 people, according to a Goodwill media release.
