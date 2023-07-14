Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Goodwill expanding in San Antonio with new North Side store and donation center

The new retail and donation center is expected to hire 30 people.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge The Goodwill mascot stands outside a newly constructed store. - Courtesy / jgsocial
Courtesy / jgsocial
The Goodwill mascot stands outside a newly constructed store.
Thrifters and bargain hunters, rejoice! 

Goodwill is expanding its San Antonio footprint by opening a new North Side store and donation center this Friday. The roughly 24,000-square-foot outlet at 11722 Quincy Lee is a new construction and will offer a brighter, more spacious shopping experience, similar to the nonprofit's new Live Oak facility, officials said. 

The store is also expected to hire roughly 30 people, according to a Goodwill media release. 

The store will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

