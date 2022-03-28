Grammy-award winning trio Boyz II Men to perform at San Antonio's Tech Port Arena

Four-time Grammy award-winning trio Boyz II Men will appear at San Antonio's new Tech Port Center + Arena on Friday, August 12.
The Philadelphia-based R&B group is best known for hits like "I'll Make Love to You," "End of the Road" and "One Sweet Day," which featured Mariah Carey. All of those spent weeks at No.1 on Billboard's top 100 in the '90s.
Pre-sale tickets for members at the Tobin Center, which is sponsoring the performance alongside Patchwork presents, will go on sale on Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will be available at techportcenter.com starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1.
Boyz II Men's stop in the Alamo City will be among a full slate of performances this summer at Tech Port. The arena, set to open in May, is a "next-generation" entertainment venue that uses state-of-the-art technology to enhance the concert experience.
