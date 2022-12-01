Grand jury indicts former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting unarmed teen

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will give an update on the former officer's indictment Thursday afternoon.

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 2:36 pm

click to enlarge Erik Cantu was released from University Hospital last week. - Courtesy Photo / Cantu Family
Courtesy Photo / Cantu Family
Erik Cantu was released from University Hospital last week.
The former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting 17-year-old motorist Erik Cantu in October has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury, KSAT reports.

James Brennand, then a rookie officer, fired multiple times at the unarmed teen in a McDonald's Parking lot on Oct. 2, leaving him critically wounded. Brennand was fired from the department three days later and was subsequently charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

An attorney representing Brennand confirmed to KSAT on Thursday that the former officer had been indicted by a grand jury. However, he told the station he was unsure whether the charges against his client had changed.

Cantu spent weeks on life support following the incident and was recently released from University Hospital. Brennand, who confronted Cantu because he thought the youth evaded him the night before, is out on a $200,000 bond.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will give an update regarding Brennand's indictment at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month

By Michael Karlis

The show A Drag Queen Christmas is coming to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre as part of a national tour.

Ethics complaint accuses U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of accepting gifts from San Antonio-based iHeartRadio

By Sanford Nowlin

The Campaign Legal Center argues that the Texas Republican's recently unveiled deal with iHeartRadio is an "unprecedented national syndication agreement for a sitting member of Congress."

Same-sex marriage bill passes U.S. Senate over objections of Texas' Ted Cruz and John Cornyn

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both voted against codifying marriage equality.

San Antonio's real estate market continues to descend into correction territory

By Michael Karlis

The number of homes with price cuts jumped by nearly 6%, according to a new analysis.

Also in News

Texas grid still vulnerable to extreme winter weather, ERCOT estimate shows

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

Electrical workers repair a power line in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021, during the winter storm that nearly collapsed the state’s power grid. The state grid operator’s seasonal forecast says extreme weather this winter could lead to calls to reduce power use — or even rolling blackouts.

Same-sex marriage bill passes U.S. Senate over objections of Texas' Ted Cruz and John Cornyn

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both voted against codifying marriage equality.

Six years after Texas hot air balloon tragedy, new federal rules for their pilots go into effect

By Nina Rangel

National Transportation Safety Board investigators conduct work at the fatal hot-air balloon crash that killed 16 people in Lockhart, Texas in 2016.

Assclown Alert: Declaring 'invasions' and taking them back with Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Declaring 'invasions' and taking them back with Gov. Greg Abbott
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us