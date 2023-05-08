Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Hunger-fighting group Feeding Texas calls on Congress to bolster, not cut, nutrition programs

The group is lobbying Congress as it mulls changes that could drop some older Americans out of the food stamp program.

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 1:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A line of cars wait to receive food from the San Antonio Food Bank - Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
A line of cars wait to receive food from the San Antonio Food Bank
As federal lawmakers debate changes to the annual farm bill, the top official at hunger-fighting coalition Feeding Texas is calling on them to make it easier, not harder, to access food aid.

The request by Feeding Texas — a network of 21 food banks and 60 hunger-fighting organizations — comes as Republican lawmakers vie to limit access to food assistance programs as part of the debt-ceiling debate. Currently, 80% of farm bill funds go toward nutrition programs.

"Let's take advantage of the farm bill to improve how [we can] meet the needs of hungry Americans and Texans," Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole told the Current in an interview.

The farm bill covers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Food Assistance Program (SNAP), more commonly known as food stamps, and the Emergency Food Assistance Program. Those programs are essential for keeping low-income Texans fed, Cole said.
In exchange for supporting an increase in the debt ceiling, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to require more low-income Americans to work if they want to receive food aid.

Currently, people between 18 and 50 are subjected to a three months limit on SNAP benefits if they can't prove that they're working. McCarthy proposes expanding the upper age limit to 55 — a move critics say could force people who are unable to find work off the rolls.

"This is just simply adding to the number of the population that actually lose their access to SNAP when they fail to meet those requirements," Cole said. 

She noted that roughly 75% people on food stamps are seniors, kids or people with disabilities who aren't expected to work anyway. 

Rather than look to cut SNAP, Cole said Congress should look to expand the program.

For one, food stamps should be more easily usable on prepared foods and for buying food online, Cole said. Those changes would help people unable to make trips to the grocery store.

Feeding Texas, which is now in Washington lobbying lawmakers, also wants them to strike down states' ability to consider personal assets such as vehicles when evaluating applicants for food-stamp eligibility. Additionally, the organization is asking Congress to improve access to SNAP benefits for those enrolled in colleges and universities.

As of March, 272,000 of Bexar County's 2 million residents are dependent on SNAP benefits, San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said. That's roughly 1 in 10.

Cuts to SNAP would mean another surge in demand for the food bank, which is already stretched thin due to the incredible need that arose during the pandemic, Cooper added. He said he fears federal cuts could result in the nonprofit being forced to turn people away. 

"I just think that for anyone that cares about someone in need, they need to understand how the farm bill helps their neighbors who are struggling," Cooper said.

Cooper added that he's particularly worried about those who may be dropped from SNAP if the work requirements change.

“We just have so many seniors that are low income, and they just … they're struggling to keep up," he said. "So, these programs help sustain their life."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio voters overwhelmingly reject Proposition A

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio voters overwhelmingly reject Proposition A

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, most council incumbents cruise to easy victory in election

By Sanford Nowlin

Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family as he begins his victory address Saturday night.

'A special place in Hell': Dems and gun reformers push back at GOP rhetoric after North Texas shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offer thoughts and/or prayers during a service in the North Texas town of Allen.

The Kendall Batchelor Trial: Class, coverups and consequences in the Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor is set to begin in Kendall County on May 15.

Also in News

State Rep. Bryan Slaton resigns ahead of expulsion vote over inappropriate relationship with aide

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk on the House floor at the state Capitol in Austin on April 25.

Texas House committee approves bill raising purchase age for semi-automatic rifles

By Sanford Nowlin

Authorities were only able to identify the body of Maite Rodriguez, 10, who died at Robb Elementary School because of the green Converse shoes she was wearing.

'A special place in Hell': Dems and gun reformers push back at GOP rhetoric after North Texas shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offer thoughts and/or prayers during a service in the North Texas town of Allen.

Conservative Christians want more religion in public life. Texas lawmakers are listening.

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

David Barton, left, of WallBuilders talks with a delegate as he poses for photos at a Texas Eagle Forum reception at the Texas Republican Party Convention in Fort Worth on June 7, 2012.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us