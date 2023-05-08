Hunger-fighting group Feeding Texas calls on Congress to bolster, not cut, nutrition programs

click to enlarge Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank A line of cars wait to receive food from the San Antonio Food Bank

As federal lawmakers debate changes to the annual farm bill, the top official at hunger-fighting coalition Feeding Texas is calling on them to make it easier, not harder, to access food aid.The request by Feeding Texas — a network of 21 food banks and 60 hunger-fighting organizations — comes as Republican lawmakers vie to limit access to food assistance programs as part of the debt-ceiling debate. Currently, 80% of farm bill funds go toward nutrition programs."Let's take advantage of the farm bill to improve how [we can] meet the needs of hungry Americans and Texans," Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole told thein an interview.The farm bill covers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Food Assistance Program (SNAP), more commonly known as food stamps, and the Emergency Food Assistance Program. Those programs are essential for keeping low-income Texans fed, Cole said.In exchange for supporting an increase in the debt ceiling, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to require more low-income Americans to work if they want to receive food aid.Currently, people between 18 and 50 are subjected to a three months limit on SNAP benefits if they can't prove that they're working. McCarthy proposes expanding the upper age limit to 55 — a move critics say could force people who are unable to find work off the rolls."This is just simply adding to the number of the population that actually lose their access to SNAP when they fail to meet those requirements," Cole said.She noted that roughly 75% people on food stamps are seniors, kids or people with disabilities who aren't expected to work anyway.Rather than look to cut SNAP, Cole said Congress should look to expand the program.For one, food stamps should be more easily usable on prepared foods and for buying food online, Cole said. Those changes would help people unable to make trips to the grocery store.Feeding Texas, which is now in Washington lobbying lawmakers, also wants them to strike down states' ability to consider personal assets such as vehicles when evaluating applicants for food-stamp eligibility. Additionally, the organization is asking Congress to improve access to SNAP benefits for those enrolled in colleges and universities.As of March, 272,000 of Bexar County's 2 million residents are dependent on SNAP benefits, San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said. That's roughly 1 in 10.Cuts to SNAP would mean another surge in demand for the food bank, which is already stretched thin due to the incredible need that arose during the pandemic, Cooper added. He said he fears federal cuts could result in the nonprofit being forced to turn people away."I just think that for anyone that cares about someone in need, they need to understand how the farm bill helps their neighbors who are struggling," Cooper said.Cooper added that he's particularly worried about those who may be dropped from SNAP if the work requirements change.“We just have so many seniors that are low income, and they just … they're struggling to keep up," he said. "So, these programs help sustain their life."