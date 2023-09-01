BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

LA City Council to consider legal action against Gov. Greg Abbott for migrant busing

The vote comes weeks after Abbott sent a busload of migrants to Los Angeles during Tropical Storm Hilary.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 2:42 pm

Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant bussing program is part of the Republican's multibillion dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant bussing program is part of the Republican's multibillion dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.
The Los Angeles City Council this week unanimously voted to look into taking legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his busing of migrants to the city, according to ABC News.

On Wednesday, the LA City Council voted 13-0, passing two motions filed on June 16. The first motion directs LA City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto to investigate whether Abbott committed any crimes — including kidnapping or human trafficking — and whether the city can take any legal action against the Republican governor.

The second motion calls on LA County District Attorney George Gasco, California State Attorney General Rob Banta, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to also investigate Abbott's actions. That motion also calls on county, state and federal governments to assist the city in responding to the needs of migrants, ABC News reports.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to the Current's request for comment. However, Abbott did issue a statement on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter.

"LA City Council voted unanimously in June to become a sanctuary city," Abbott wrote. "Less than three months later, they can't handle it. LA experiences a fraction of what overwhelmed Texas border towns face daily. Don't' threaten Texas — tell Biden to secure the border."

Word of the council vote comes weeks after Abbott bused a few dozen migrants to LA in the midst of Tropical Storm Hilary, a move that critics said could have endangered the migrants' lives.

August 23, 2023

