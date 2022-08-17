Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform

Nirenberg said that Abbott and the state legislature have actively weakened gun laws following other mass shootings.

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge Nirenberg, chairman of Texas' Big City Mayors Coalition, speaks during a press conference held several years ago at city offices. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Nirenberg, chairman of Texas' Big City Mayors Coalition, speaks during a press conference held several years ago at city offices.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform.

"Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we value the weapons that are killing the folks in our community," Nirenberg said during a Bloomberg interview. "We have called on our leaders at the state level, where we are facing a lot of pushback — and frankly, a weakening of gun laws — to really reform what we have going on here."

Even the wake of mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa, state legislators during 2021 sessions passed multiple measures loosening gun restrictions, all signed by Abbott, a Republican and NRA ally. Among those, the state's controversial permitless carry law allows virtually any Texas adult to open-carry a gun without training or a license.

Nirenberg, chairman of Texas' Big City Mayors Coalition — a bipartisan group of mayors from Texas' 16 most populous cities — told Bloomberg the mayors are seeking legislation requiring universal background checks, robust funding for school safety officers and more money for mental health services.

However, Abbott and the Lege have made it difficult to pass any sort of common sense gun reform in Texas, Nirenberg told the news service. If any action is going to be taken to prevent gun violence, the mayors "need a collective effort, and it really requires some assistance from the federal and state government, and that's what we're calling on them to do," he added.

Since the shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School in May, politicians including the Uvalde City Council have called on Abbott to hold a special session to discuss gun control. The governor refused, instead appointing special committees to discuss ways to make schools safer.

In response to Abbott's lack of action, San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller encouraged the governor to "love his people" during an ABC interview earlier this week.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own cave

This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own underground cave

News Slideshows

Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own cave

This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own underground cave

News Slideshows

Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own cave

This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own underground cave

Trending

New data pokes holes in Gov. Greg Abbott's claim Biden administration isn't stopping people at border

By Sanford Nowlin

Critics charge that Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star is more about spectacle than seeking a workable solution to the spike in border crossings.

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

By Michael Karlis

This online photo garnered angry comments and reactions on the Thrall police department's Facebook page.

Uvalde school board sets yet another date to vote on district police chief Pete Arredondo's firing

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.

Nelson Wolff to San Antonio leaders: stop chasing a second pro sports team and protect the Spurs

By Sanford Nowlin

Nelson Wolff to San Antonio leaders: stop chasing a second pro sports team and protect the Spurs

Also in News

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Texas' big-city mayors could be next targets of migrant buses

By Michael Karlis

"If we can put pressure on all these Democrat mayors around the country, maybe they'll pick up the phone and call Joe Biden and say, 'the border is not secure,'" Patrick said during the Fox News interview on Monday.

New data pokes holes in Gov. Greg Abbott's claim Biden administration isn't stopping people at border

By Sanford Nowlin

Critics charge that Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star is more about spectacle than seeking a workable solution to the spike in border crossings.

False allegations of voter fraud in 2020 led to increased threats against Texas election workers

By Eric Neugenboren, The Texas Tribune

Elections administrator Heider Garcia on July 22, 2022, pulls up security cam footage of an election integrity group recounting the votes from the 2020 GOP primary elections at the Tarrant County Elections Administration building in Fort Worth.

Vanessa Guillén's family moves forward with $35 million lawsuit against U.S. government

By Nina Rangel

Twenty-year-old Specialst Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, 2020.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us