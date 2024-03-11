Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay respects to Uvalde victim over the weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the home of John Martinez, whose aunt, Irma Garcia, was one of the two teachers who died alongside 19 students during the May 24, 2022, massacre.
"MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE!?!?!?!?!," Martinez tweeted Saturday. "They're such a beautiful couple, and I'm so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family."
Markle and Prince Harry were in Texas because the Duchess had a speaking engagement at SXSW in Austin. They stopped in Uvalde to celebrate what would have been Garcia's birthday, according to Martinez's posts on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.
MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE !?!?!?! they’re such a beautiful couple and i’m so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family #UvaldeStrong #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/QdeZByhrCq— JohnMtz ☀️ (@fuhknjo) March 9, 2024
In one video posted by Martinez, Markle — who is no longer an "HRH" after stepping back from her duties as a senior royal — is seen singing "Happy Birthday" with the Garcia family.
"Such a beautiful couple," Martinez wrote in yet another X post. "I'm more than glad they kept in touch and continue to do so. What a blessing. Thank you Meghan and Harry."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle singing happy birthday to my mom ❤️🥰😭 pic.twitter.com/fss3TMmM6i— JohnMtz ☀️ (@fuhknjo) March 9, 2024
Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat whose district includes Uvlade, also thanked Prince Harry and Markle in a tweet for "remembering the victims and supporting their families."
such a beautiful couple, i’m more than glad they kept in touch and continue to do so, what a blessing, thank you Harry and Meghan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aoRRxv58N0— JohnMtz ☀️ (@fuhknjo) March 10, 2024
The royal couple's visit comes days after a highly controversial report commissioned by the Uvalde City Council cleared the city's police officers of any wrongdoing in their response to the Robb Elementary shooting.
I am incredibly grateful for the continued impact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had in Uvalde. Thank you for remembering the victims and supporting their families. https://t.co/Lqkaq0qteV— Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) March 10, 2024
The report, conducted by retired Austin police detective Jesse Prado, has been blasted by at least two Uvalde City Council members and family members of those slain in the incident. The Uvalde Leader-News also described the report as a "disturbing whitewash" of the sluggish law enforcement response to the shooting.
