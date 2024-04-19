Mexico says it will give legal help to those swept up by Texas' 'show me your papers law'

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Vic Hinterlang A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum crawl through razor wire on the banks of the Rio Grande River to enter the U.S. and turn themselves in to authorities.

During an El Paso appearance, Mexico's foreign minister said her country will provide legal assistance for people swept up in Texas' Senate Bill 4, a controversial measure that would empower local and state law enforcement to deport people, according to Border Report SB 4, signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, is currently on hold while the courts weigh its legality. Opponents argue the law violates the U.S. Constitution, which states that immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility and not that of the states. Critics also warn the legislation — referred to by some as the "show me your papers law" — will lead to widespread racial profiling.

“We want Mexican and immigrant communities here to know Mexico will support them whether or not SB4 is enforced,” Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said, according to Border Report. “We are very concerned; that’s why we are here to promote initiatives like ‘Know your rights,’ legal assistance and 24-hour protection for our nationals.”



Barcena's El Paso visit was the first of four stops as she tours Texas to meet with 11 Mexican consuls general around the state, the online news site reports.

Barcena also reiterated that her country won't accept any migrants — including its own nationals — Texas officials attempt to deport, according to Border Report. However, Mexico will accept expulsion of its citizens by the U.S. government under conditions agreed to by the two countries.



“SB4 is not in effect, but we need to be prepared as to how we will protect our migrants, our immigrants who live in Texas and in states that are contemplating similar laws,” Barcena said. “We believe it’s a law that discriminates, that is anti-immigrant.”