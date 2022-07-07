TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

More San Antonio men getting vasectomies after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

The heightened interest in surgical contraception is in line with national trends.

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge A Urology clinic in Austin received 400 calls on the Friday that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
A Urology clinic in Austin received 400 calls on the Friday that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
In light of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, more men in South and Central Texas are signing up to get vasectomies, according to media reports.

The Urology San Antonio Professional Association has documented a "significant increase" in vasectomy appointments, according to the Express-News. However, the organization couldn't confirm whether June's court ruling prompted the jump in demand for the procedure, which cuts off the supply of sperm to a man's semen.

The Alamo City's heightened interest in surgical contraception appears to echo what's being seen in Austin. Dr. Koushik Shaw, founder of the Austin Urology Institute, told Austin TV station KXAN that his office received "over 400 phone calls" on the Friday of the Supreme Court ruling. Nearly a quarter of those calls were made within the hour the verdict was announced, KXAN reports.

Urologists across the country also reported higher than usual volumes of calls about the procedure, the Washington Post reports.

A vasectomy usually takes about 20 minutes to perform and typically runs about $900 in San Antonio, according to the Express-News, which notes that the procedure may be covered by specific insurance plans.

Vasectomies can be reversed, but the success often depends on the amount of time that's passed since the initial operation, according to medical experts.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Trending

San Antonio man dies after setting off firework on top of his head

By Michael Karlis

The man died after the bottle rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, impacting his skull.

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!

Taco Cabana reopens San Antonio location after viral TikTok shows rats in the kitchen

By Michael Karlis

In an email sent to the Express-News, the fast food chain said that the location had been sanitized and is once again open.

San Antonio Zoo says goodbye to 28-year-old Komodo dragon 'Bubba'

By Nina Rangel

Bubba, a 28-year-old endangered Komodo dragon, passed away this week.

Also in News

Bad Takes: An open letter to Jordan Peterson following his dismissal from Twitter

By Kevin Sanchez

Jordan Peterson gets animated during a 2018 speaking engagement.

Study ranks Texas as the No. 3 best state for a summer road trip

By Michael Karlis

Texas scored well in the number of attractions the state has to offer, but low when it came to safety, according to WalletHub.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke narrows to 6 points, poll finds

By Cecilia Lenzen, The Texas Tribune

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, left, is seeking a third term. He faces Democrat Beto O'Rourke, right, in November. A recent poll showed Abbott's lead shrank to 6 points.

Justice Department probing alleged civil rights violations under Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us