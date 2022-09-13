New AC by Marriott will open next month in downtown San Antonio after $100 million renovation

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Winston Hotels Downtown's new AC by Marriott will open Oct. 6, while an Element by Westin hotel in the same converted office complex is scheduled to make its debut later this year.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Winston Hotels The first-floor lobby will feature a full-service bar.

Downtown San Antonio will gain yet another major luxury hotel with the Thursday, Oct. 6 opening of a new AC by Marriott property. An Element by Westin is set to open later this year in the same converted structure.The two brands will operate from the former Riverview Towers at Houston and Commerce streets. Developer Winston Hotels undertook $100 million in renovations to the former office complex to transform it into a 300,000 hotel property bearing two flags.The upgrades include a first-floor lobby featuring a full-service bar, a rooftop bar and lounge, 4,000 square feet of meeting and event space and an 1,800-square-foot fitness center.The AC by Marriott amenities will be available with the Oct. 6 grand opening, while Element by Westin and a 14th-floor rooftop bar called 1 Watson are slated to open later this year.The new accommodations at 111 Soledad St. are expected to bring 150 jobs to the area.