New AC by Marriott will open next month in downtown San Antonio after $100 million renovation

The two hotels will operate from the converted Riverview Towers at Houston and Commerce streets.

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge Downtown's new AC by Marriott will open Oct. 6, while an Element by Westin hotel in the same converted office complex is scheduled to make its debut later this year. - Courtesy Photo / Winston Hotels
Courtesy Photo / Winston Hotels
Downtown's new AC by Marriott will open Oct. 6, while an Element by Westin hotel in the same converted office complex is scheduled to make its debut later this year.

Downtown San Antonio will gain yet another major luxury hotel with the Thursday, Oct. 6 opening of a new AC by Marriott property. An Element by Westin is set to open later this year in the same converted structure.

The two brands will operate from the former Riverview Towers at Houston and Commerce streets. Developer Winston Hotels undertook $100 million in renovations to the former office complex to transform it into a 300,000 hotel property bearing two flags.

The upgrades include a first-floor lobby featuring a full-service bar, a rooftop bar and lounge, 4,000 square feet of meeting and event space and an 1,800-square-foot fitness center.

click to enlarge The first-floor lobby will feature a full-service bar. - Courtesy Photo / Winston Hotels
Courtesy Photo / Winston Hotels
The first-floor lobby will feature a full-service bar.

The AC by Marriott amenities will be available with the Oct. 6 grand opening, while Element by Westin and a 14th-floor rooftop bar called 1 Watson are slated to open later this year.

The new accommodations at 111 Soledad St. are expected to bring 150 jobs to the area.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

Trending

San Antonio's second-largest school district taps former secret service agent to head security

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Paul Duran protected presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

San Antonio man recovering after he fired into air, accidentally shot himself in the ass

By Michael Karlis

Celebratory gunfire is responsible for 4.6% of all gun deaths and injuries caused by stray bullets, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine.

Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

By Michael Karlis

El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision.

U.S. Border Patrol deactivates its West Texas Twitter account after it retweets Stephen Miller

By Michael Karlis

In June, CBP came under scrutiny after it was reported that Border Patrol "challenge coins" were being sold that depicted agents on horseback chasing migrants with whips.

Also in News

New TV ad from Greg Abbott edits clip to make it sound like Beto O'Rourke wants to defund police

By Sanford Nowlin

A new ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign splices video to put words in the mouth of his rival.

U.S. Border Patrol deactivates its West Texas Twitter account after it retweets Stephen Miller

By Michael Karlis

In June, CBP came under scrutiny after it was reported that Border Patrol "challenge coins" were being sold that depicted agents on horseback chasing migrants with whips.

Texas and two other states lead the nation in time spent playing video games

By Jake Fortune

Nearly half of Texas gamers say they play daily.

Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

At the Advanced Learning Academy at Euclid in San Antonio, second grade students read while their teacher works individually with students.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us