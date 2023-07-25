Off-duty San Antonio Park Police officer busted on suspicion of DWI

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex Authorities said the off-duty officer was pulled over at Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road.

An off-duty officer with the San Antonio Park Police Department was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.San Antonio Police Department officers pulled over Park Police Officer Larry Gonzales for traffic violations and observed signs of intoxication, according to a statement from SAPD. Gonzales, who was pulled over at Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road, was arrested at the scene, officials also said.Gonzales, a 15-year SAPPD employee, has received a notice of proposed termination, according to SAPD's statement. Additionally, authorities are conducting both criminal and administrative investigations into the charges, department officials said.