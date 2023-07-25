LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Off-duty San Antonio Park Police officer busted on suspicion of DWI

The department served officer Larry Gonzales with a notice of proposed termination.

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 9:33 am

click to enlarge Authorities said the off-duty officer was pulled over at Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Authorities said the off-duty officer was pulled over at Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road.
An off-duty officer with the San Antonio Park Police Department was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

San Antonio Police Department officers pulled over Park Police Officer Larry Gonzales for traffic violations and observed signs of intoxication, according to a statement from SAPD. Gonzales, who was pulled over at Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road, was arrested at the scene, officials also said.

Gonzales, a 15-year SAPPD employee, has received a notice of proposed termination, according to SAPD's statement. Additionally, authorities are conducting both criminal and administrative investigations into the charges, department officials said.

