Owners of San Antonio's vacant El Tropicano Hotel to spend $46 million on upgrades

Trestle Studio, a developer known for swanky boutique hotels in London and New York, bought the River Walk property late last year.

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 11:54 am

The El Tropicano Hotel opened at 110 Lexington Ave. in 1962.
Instagram / eltropicanohotel
The El Tropicano Hotel opened at 110 Lexington Ave. in 1962.
One of the oldest hotels on the San Antonio River Walk is about to get a facelift.

Downtown's El Tropicano Hotel will undergo a $46 million update at the hands of Trestle Studio, a real estate developer known for swanky boutique hotels in London, New York and other hotspots, according to a recent Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing.

El Tropicano has been vacant since 2020, when the pandemic shut down earlier plans to reimagine the hotel's interior, the San Antonio Report wrote in December. The property opened for business in 1962 and has undergone several renovations since then.

Alamo City architecture firm Studio8 is at the helm of the latest set up upgrades, which will span all 175,000 square feet of the nine-story hotel. Work is slated to begin in August, according to the TDLR filing, and it's expected to conclude in February 2026.

The Current reached out to Trestle and Studio8 for more details on the project but got no response by press time.

Chicago-based Trestle is known for bougie boutique hotels such as the Freehand NY, NoMad London and the LINE Austin. Working with Colorado venture capital firm Sopris Capital and Austin-based acquisition company The Town Lake Co., the developer bought El Tropicano last December, according to the San Antonio Report.

El Tropicano is located at 110 Lexington Ave.

May 1, 2024

