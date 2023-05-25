VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Photo of 'Sucia Patrol' truck spotted in San Antonio goes viral on Reddit

The white pickup truck has been spotted around Alamo Ranch, according to Redditors.

By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 11:51 am

In San Antonio, the term "sucia" refers to scantily clad partiers who are often intoxicated. It can be a compliment or an insult, depending on who you ask.
Reddit / torituguita14
In San Antonio, the term "sucia" refers to scantily clad partiers who are often intoxicated. It can be a compliment or an insult, depending on who you ask.
Although another Fiesta has come and gone, its "Fiesta sucia" memes remain. But residents can feel at ease knowing that a special patrol is taking to the streets to keep San Antonio's unofficial mascot in line.

A photo of a white pickup truck stenciled with the words "Sucia Patrol" went viral on the R/SanAntonio Reddit thread over the weekend, garnering more than 600 up-votes and 50 comments.

The lowered truck also has "Unit 69" painted on its side, and its passenger-side door is emblazoned with the words "S.A. Control for Sucia Prevention."

For readers not from around these parts, "sucia" literally translates to "dirty" in Spanish. However, Alamo City residents use the phrase as Fiesta slang to refer to scantily clad partygoers, many of whom are intoxicated and not wearing shoes.

The term can be used as a compliment or an insult, depending on who you ask. Marquita Richarte, a woman who went viral back in 2018 for wearing a tight-fitting blue top with soccer cleats, may be the most famous "Fiesta Sucia" thanks to the frequent appearance of her online photo. She's since embraced tag, according to MySA.

San Antonio Reddit users had a field day in the thread's about the "Sucia Patrol" truck.

"Bless this man's soul; he's got a lot of work ahead of him," Reddit user Thatguysy210 commented.

"He's a silent guardian," Reddit user ThaPrettiestPossum chimed. "A watchful protector."

Another commenter inquired how to sign up for the patrol.

According to Redditors' comments, the Sucia Patrol vehicle truck is frequently spotted driving in around the Westwood Loop near Alamo Ranch on the city's far West Side.

Stay safe, San Antonio.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

