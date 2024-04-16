Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Protesting got way harder in Texas because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision

Organizers of mass protests in Texas and two other states can now be held finally liable for the behavior of attendees.

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 2:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge People march for abortion rights in the streets of downtown San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
People march for abortion rights in the streets of downtown San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.
Due to the action — or, more accurately, the inaction — of the U.S. Supreme Court, organizers of mass protests in Texas and two other states now could be on the hook financially for any criminal act committed by an attendee.

On Monday, the high court opted not to hear the case of Mckesson v. Doe, leaving in place a 2019 decision by the notoriously conservative New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that protest organizers can be held financially responsible for attendees' behavior in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The case stems from an incident at a 2016 protest organized by Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson. During that protest, which was held outside a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police station, an attendee threw a rock that injured an officer.

The Fifth Circuit ultimately ruled organizers can be held liable for creating "unreasonably dangerous conditions, and where his creations of those conditions cause a plaintiff to sustain injuries." The ruling goes as far as to hold organizers liable for traffic infractions of protest attendees and enables the states to impose severe financial penalties on individual organizers.

Although the Supreme Court opted not to hear the case, the Fifth Circuit's ruling can still be challenged in the courts.

"The goal of lawsuits like these is to prevent people from showing up at a protest out of the fear that they might be held responsible if anything happens," Mckesson said in a statement. "But people don't need to be afraid to show up. The constitution still protects our right to protest."

The Supreme Court's revelation that it wouldn't hear the case came hours after pro-Palestine advocates blocked off two entrances to Valero's Northwest San Antonio headquarters Monday morning, leaving the refining company's employees unable to get to work.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Pastor John Hagee says he'll lobby Congress to back Israeli attacks on Iran

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio megachurch preacher John Hagee is no stranger to controversy, once saying that Hitler was carrying out God's will during the Holocaust.

City of San Antonio will give away free trees and plants on Earth Day

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's Earth Day 2024 celebration is slated for Woodlawn Lake Park.

Erik Cantu, girlfriend sue City of San Antonio in federal court over police shooting

By Michael Karlis

Former SAPD officer James Brennand points a weapon at a maroon BMW driven by Erik Cantu on Oct. 22, 2022.

Gen Zers in San Antonio will spend nearly $130,000 in rent by age 30, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Although apartment buildings similar to the one above are going up all around San Antonio, they remain out of reach for Gen Z.

Erik Cantu, girlfriend sue City of San Antonio in federal court over police shooting

By Michael Karlis

Former SAPD officer James Brennand points a weapon at a maroon BMW driven by Erik Cantu on Oct. 22, 2022.

City of San Antonio will give away free trees and plants on Earth Day

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's Earth Day 2024 celebration is slated for Woodlawn Lake Park.

San Antonio Pastor John Hagee says he'll lobby Congress to back Israeli attacks on Iran

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio megachurch preacher John Hagee is no stranger to controversy, once saying that Hitler was carrying out God's will during the Holocaust.

Express News, MySA staffers opt not to join union

By Michael Karlis

The old Express-News building in downtown San Antonio.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us