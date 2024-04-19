Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Assclown Alert: Railing against God haters and refugees with Dan Patrick

Patrick told a church gathering that the 2024 election is a battle between Bible-believing Christians and those who 'hate God.'

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 9:00 am

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at an event in Nevada.
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at an event in Nevada.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has once again displayed his lack of even the most basic grasp of both the U.S. Constitution and the Bible, two written works he claims to hold dear — when it's politically convenient.

Speaking last week at Houston's Second Baptist Church, Patrick urged pastors to run for elected office and framed the November election as a fight between Christ-revering Republicans and those who "hate God," the Houston Chronicle reports. Evoking the constitutionally prohibited blurring of church and state, he added that if believers are "ready for battle" in 2024, "the victory will be the Lord's."

Patrick went on: "If we don't win in 2024, we lose this nation. Today, it is a battle of darkness and light. There are people who pray to God, believe in God, raise their families in God's work and there are people over here who don't believe in God and want to kick God out. They hate God. That's the battle we're in."

In discussing this purported battle to let light prevail, Patrick passed over basic Christian tenets such as justice, mercy and humility, instead choosing to spew anti-immigrant rhetoric.

During the speech, the lieutenant governor claimed "millions" of undesirables, including "criminals, sex offenders and child abusers" are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, the Chronicle reports. He also doubled down on the racist "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory, which posits the Biden White House isn't enforcing immigration laws because it wants those same migrants to become Democratic voters.

Last we checked, the Bible stated "the foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born" (Leviticus 19:33-34) and urged believers "do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers" (Hebrews 13:1-3).

Which suggests this pandering assclown's understanding of the gospel he wants to force down everyone's throats is about as solid as his grasp of the Constitution and its pesky notion that religion is a private matter.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

April 17, 2024

