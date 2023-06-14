VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Report: Dan Patrick, who's overseeing Ken Paxton's impeachment trial, loaned him $125,000

Republican Sen. Angela Paxton, Ken Paxton's wife and a lawmaker yet to recuse herself from sitting on the trial, also owes $600,000 to her husband's campaign.

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 10:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (left) and Attorney General Ken Paxton: These handsome devils appear to have a financial relationship. - Left: Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore, Right: Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Left: Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore, Right: Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (left) and Attorney General Ken Paxton: These handsome devils appear to have a financial relationship.
Conflict of interest much?

In yet another potential black eye to the upcoming impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the state Senate, he owes $125,000 in outstanding campaign loans to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the man who will preside over the trial, the Houston Chronicle reports, citing campaign finance data.

Further, documents unearthed by the Chronicle show that Republican Sen. Angela Paxton, Ken Paxton's wife, owes $600,000 to her husband's campaign. What's more, he helped guarantee millions in additional funding for her, according to the report.

Neither Patrick nor Angela Paxton has indicated they plan to recuse themself from the Senate trial, scheduled to begin no later than Aug. 28.

At least one ethics expert who spoke to Chronicle said conflicts of interest are nearly impossible to avoid in impeachments because they're held in a political body rather than a court of law. However, Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told the paper that the size of the loans involved here creates bad optics.

"We don't want a situation where the public doesn't have faith that decisions by government officials are being made for the right reason," Bookbinder said. "And where there are significant loans that may or may not be outstanding, as far as the public is concerned, it certainly raises questions about whether there could be conflicts, whether decisions could be affected by these financial interests."

Paxton is facing 20 articles of impeachment, most centered around accusations that he took bribes and abused his office to help out Austin real-estate developer Nate Paul, a key campaign contributor. The Republican-controlled Texas House last month voted 121-23 for Paxton's impeachment and suspended him from duties.

Two-thirds of the 31 members of the Senate, also under GOP control, will need to vote to impeach Paxton for him to be finally removed from office.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's North East ISD approves largest compensation package in 20 years

By Brandon Rodriguez

NEISD's board voted to approve the largest staff salary increase in 20 years.

Opening of San Antonio luxury hotel delayed due to rising costs

By Michael Karlis

Scarlett Hotel Group and IHG Hotels and Resorts bought the building at 111 E. Pecan Street for an undisclosed price in 2021.

Texas teacher said she was fired for explaining 'constitutional rights' to third-grade students

By Michael Karlis

Third-grade teacher Sophia DeLoretta-Chudy was fired from her job at Becker Elementary School in Austin (pictured above).

South Texas native TV star Eva Longoria says she's moving back to San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Eva Longoria made the announcement during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

Also in News

Opening of San Antonio luxury hotel delayed due to rising costs

By Michael Karlis

Scarlett Hotel Group and IHG Hotels and Resorts bought the building at 111 E. Pecan Street for an undisclosed price in 2021.

Tens of thousands of Texans could lose SNAP benefits due to debt agreement

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper (left) helps with a food distribution.

San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo’s loss shows constituents think he failed to deliver

By Michael Karlis

Councilman Mario Bravo speaks to District 1 residents, business owners and workers during a contentious meeting last year on the St. Mary’s Strip.

San Antonio's North East ISD approves largest compensation package in 20 years

By Brandon Rodriguez

NEISD's board voted to approve the largest staff salary increase in 20 years.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us