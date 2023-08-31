BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio Airport System inspires aviation careers with mobile flight simulator

The simulator will be available at two upcoming events in September.

By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 1:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A flight simulator student sits while an instructor tells him what to do. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Airport System
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Airport System
A flight simulator student sits while an instructor tells him what to do.
Throughout the summer San Antonio Airport System's mobile flight simulator has been making touch-and-go departures around the city, spawning interest for careers in aviation for San Antonio's disadvantaged youth.

The program, which began in 2022, offers young aspiring pilots and those interested in aviation an opportunity to sit in a pilot’s seat to experience what it’s like to fly a plane.

“The whole idea is to inspire kids to aim high and to see the many career pathways that exist in the aviation industry,” said SAAS's Eric Warner in a media statement

One of the success stories of the program is Mariana Lozano. The 19-year-old received a $36,000 scholarship to attend the Tuskegee NEXT Summer Flight Program following her interest in San Antonio's mobile flight simulator. The program includes eight weeks of aviation training in Chicago, where she obtained her Private Pilot License and Commercial Drone Pilot Certification.

Last month the simulator arrived at the Ella Austin Community Center, where teenagers spent time learning to use the high-tech simulator as they practiced taking off, flying and landing.

The mobile flight simulator's next stop is the Air Force's Air Education and Training Command's inaugural Torch Athena Rally & Fly-In at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph at Kelly Field on September 21.

It will then head to Stinson Municipal Airport on September 23 for a Girls in Aviation Day event.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

By Michael Karlis

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus ranked as the seventh-best in high school in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. It ranks as No. 81 in the country.

San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic before Karol G's concert this Thursday

By Brandon Rodriguez

In March, Karol G became the first woman to release an all-Spanish album that topped the Billboard album chart.

Texas law banning COVID-19 related restrictions goes into effect on Friday

By Michael Karlis

Workers at San Antonio's Alamodome vaccination site administer COVID-19 shots during the height of the pandemic.

Texas inmates soaking bedsheets in toilet water to cool off in unairconditioned prisons

By Michael Karlis

At least 41 inmates in Texas State Prisons have died due to heat-related illness or unknown conditions this summer, according to the Texas Tribune.

Also in News

Native Texans are least likely U.S. residents to leave their birth state

By Michael Karlis

Texas was ranked as the "stickiest" state for natives in the nation, followed by North Carolina and Georgia.

Texas AG Ken Paxton reaped perks including taxpayer-funded travel, World Cup visit

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing an impeachment trial in the Texas Senate.

Lawmakers call for federal investigation into Texas Guard intel ring

By Davis Winkie, Military Times

Texas DPS special agents take a group of five undocumented migrants from Honduras that were caught in private property as part of Operation Lone Star in Kinney County near Brackettville, Texas on Nov. 8, 2021. The owner of the property did not sign an affidavit for arrests of undocumented migrants to be taking place at their property so the group will be processed by Border Patrol instead.

Texas law banning COVID-19 related restrictions goes into effect on Friday

By Michael Karlis

Workers at San Antonio's Alamodome vaccination site administer COVID-19 shots during the height of the pandemic.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us