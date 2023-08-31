San Antonio Airport System inspires aviation careers with mobile flight simulator

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Airport System A flight simulator student sits while an instructor tells him what to do.

opportunity to sit in a pilot’s seat to experience what it’s like to fly a plane.





“The whole idea is to inspire kids to aim high and to see the many career pathways that exist in the aviation industry,” said SAAS's Eric Warner in a media statement

Last month the simulator arrived at the Ella Austin Community Center, where teenagers spent time learning to use the high-tech simulator as they practiced taking off, flying and landing.



It will then head to Stinson Municipal Airport on September 23 for a Girls in Aviation Day event