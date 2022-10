San Antonio has some of the nation's worst drivers, according to new report

Instagram @mrgarycooper A new study ranks cities' drivers by how many negative tweets they generate.

Most of us have let cuss words fly when stuck in gridlock with other San Antonio drivers. How much of that is our own short tempers, and how much of that is because local motorists truly suck? new study suggests it might be the latter. Indeed, the analysis by Clunker Junker — a cash-for-clunker online auto marketplace — ranked Alamo City drivers among the worst in the nation.For the study, researchers analyzed 250,000 driving-related Twitter messages from around the country to see which cities drew the most complaints. Around 73% of tweets about driving in San Antonio were negative, making the city the fifth-worst on the list.Is that a sound scientific basis for a study? Maybe not. But it sure makes you feel justified when you let expletives fly on the freeway.Several other Texas cities also ranked low for the skill and attentiveness of their drivers. Houston had the third-worst drivers, while El Paso and Dallas took the No. 6 and No. 8 spots, respectively.Overall, the study found Texas drivers to be the fifth worst in the nation.Tucson, Arizona, was named the city with the worst drivers, and Rhode Island ranked as the state with the shittiest drivers, according to the report.