San Antonio has some of the nation's worst drivers, according to new report

Other Texas cities including Houston, El Paso and Dallas also made the top 10.

By on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 at 4:45 pm

A new study ranks cities' drivers by how many negative tweets they generate.
A new study ranks cities' drivers by how many negative tweets they generate.
Most of us have let cuss words fly when stuck in gridlock with other San Antonio drivers. How much of that is our own short tempers, and how much of that is because local motorists truly suck?

A new study suggests it might be the latter. Indeed, the analysis by Clunker Junker — a cash-for-clunker online auto marketplace — ranked Alamo City drivers among the worst in the nation.

For the study, researchers analyzed 250,000 driving-related Twitter messages from around the country to see which cities drew the most complaints. Around 73% of tweets about driving in San Antonio were negative, making the city the fifth-worst on the list.

Is that a sound scientific basis for a study? Maybe not. But it sure makes you feel justified when you let expletives fly on the freeway.
Several other Texas cities also ranked low for the skill and attentiveness of their drivers. Houston had the third-worst drivers, while El Paso and Dallas took the No. 6 and No. 8 spots, respectively.

Overall, the study found Texas drivers to be the fifth worst in the nation.

Tucson, Arizona, was named the city with the worst drivers, and Rhode Island ranked as the state with the shittiest drivers, according to the report.

A co-chair of global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is selling this mid-century San Antonio mansion

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it
Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

