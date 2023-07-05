San Antonio animal shelters cutting adoption fees for Empty the Shelters event

Buddy is one of the dogs currently available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive, 4710 State Highway 151.



For each pet successfully placed with a new family, Empty the Shelters' sponsor, BISSELL Pet Foundation, will make a donation to participating organizations to help more dogs and cats find forever homes.



When adopting a pet from SAACS or SAPA!, it's important to know that each organization has their own policies and procedures. Adoptions are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. All pets adopted from those organizations also are sterilized, vaccinated with their first round of shots and come with a microchip that has free lifetime registration.

The SAACS municipal shelter — which includes San Antonio Pets Alive!, located in Building One — is at 4710 State Highway 151. The shelter is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends.

To alleviate overcrowding in local shelters, San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) and San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) are hosting taking part on the national Empty the Shelters adoption promotion July 6 through July 31.During that time, the facilities will reduce adoption fees for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens to $25, according to city officials.