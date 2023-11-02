San Antonio bar Chiflada's to provide free menstrual products for those in need

Unsplash / Natracare
Chiflada's and PeriodPalooza are asking for donations of menstrual hygiene products.
West-of-downtown nightspot Chiflada's is launching a period pantry
to provide free menstrual products for underserved communities in San Antonio.
Organizers are asking for donations of menstrual hygiene products at the pantry's Friday, Nov. 10, launch and ribbon-cutting. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the bar, 1804 W. Martin St.
The pantry is a collaboration between Chiflada's and San Antonio-based PeriodPalooza, a group that gathers period supply donations for underserved Alamo City women. During the party, Chiflada's also will seek cash donations to benefit PeriodPalooza's work.
One in six Texas women ages 12-44 live below the poverty line, which can make it difficult to afford feminine hygiene products, according to The Alliance for Period Supplies
. Until a new Texas law
went into effect Sept. 1, the state taxed period products as luxury items.
"We are dedicated to breaking the stigma around period poverty and ensuring that everyone in our community has access to essential period products,” PeriodPalooza officials said in an emailed statement.
The launch party is free and Chiflada's — which opened with a focus on serving the West Side home of its founders
— will offer themed treats and drinks for the duration. The period pantry will operate onsite at Chiflada's indefinitely, bar co-owner Natasha Riffle told the Current
.
