San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B among the best at keeping prices low during high inflation

The Texas institution ranked ahead of iconic brands including Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe's.

By on Sun, Sep 25, 2022 at 9:17 am

San Antonio-based H-E-B this week opened its first Dallas-Fort Worth-area store to much fanfare.
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
San Antonio-based H-E-B this week opened its first Dallas-Fort Worth-area store to much fanfare.
San Antonio-based grocery H-E-B ranks among the best grocery chains in the nation when it comes to keeping prices low amid high inflation, according to a new study.

The Texas institution was ranked as the 12th-best grocer "positioned to win during inflation" and create "long-term growth and emotional connections" with customers, according to the latest Retailer Preference Index published by consumer marketing firm Dunnhumby.

Dunnhumby ranked the nation's top 69 grocery store chains using data collected from 18,000 shoppers. Customers were asked about their preferred stores based on metrics including cost, food quality and how dependable the chain is.

Market Basket, Aldi and WinCo Foods took the top three slots, but H-E-B's 12th-place finish isn't anything to sneeze at. The San Antonio grocer landed ahead of iconic brands including Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe's.

