San Antonio, Bexar County to open 25 warming locations ahead of deep freeze

Lows are expected reach the teens in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 4:42 pm

click to enlarge Snow blanketed San Antonio during Winter Storm Uri in February, 2021. The current winter weather isn't expected to be as intense. - Joe Webb
Joe Webb
Snow blanketed San Antonio during Winter Storm Uri in February, 2021. The current winter weather isn't expected to be as intense.
San Antonio and Bexar County are opening a combined 25 warming locations over the weekend and into next week as weather weather moves into the Lone Star State.

An arctic blast will hit San Antonio Saturday night, triggering lows that are expected to hover slightly above freezing, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Highs will return to mid-40s on Sunday before plunging below freezing Sunday night into Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will again feature lows below freezing before temperatures return to normal Thursday, the NWS predicts.

In light of the extreme cold, the city and county are opening 11 warming centers from 9 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Those centers are:
  • Normoyle Senior Center, 700 Culberson Ave.
  • Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive
  • Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive
  • Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista
  • Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road
  • Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Old Pearsall Road
  • Lighthouse Church Temple, 8201 Old Pearsall Road
  • OuterWest Community Church, 12280 Alamo Ranch Parkway
  • St. Padre Pio Catholic Church, 3843 Bulverde Parkway
  • Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1129 Pat Brooker Road, Universal City
  • Elmendorf Community Library, 203 Bexar Ave., Elmendor
The City of San Antonio will open an additional 14 warming sites Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including:
  • Central Library, 600 Soledad St.
  • Schafer Library, 6322 U.S. Highway 87E
  • Mission Library, 3134, Roosevelt Ave.
  • Cortez Library, 2803 Hunter Boulevard
  • Bazan Library, 2200 W. Commerce St.
  • Guerra Library, 7978 W. Military Drive
  • Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park
  • Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
  • Encino Library, 2512 E. Evans Road
  • Thousand Oaks Library, 4618 Thousand Oaks
  • Tobin Community Center, 1900 W. Martin St.
  • Harlandale Community Center, 7227 Briar Place
  • Cuellar Community Center, 5626, San Fernando St.
  • Hamilton Community Center, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

