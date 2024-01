San Antonio, Bexar County to open 25 warming locations ahead of deep freeze

click to enlarge Joe Webb Snow blanketed San Antonio during Winter Storm Uri in February, 2021. The current winter weather isn't expected to be as intense.

Normoyle Senior Center, 700 Culberson Ave.

Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive

Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive

Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road

Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Old Pearsall Road

Lighthouse Church Temple, 8201 Old Pearsall Road

OuterWest Community Church, 12280 Alamo Ranch Parkway

St. Padre Pio Catholic Church, 3843 Bulverde Parkway

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1129 Pat Brooker Road, Universal City

Elmendorf Community Library, 203 Bexar Ave., Elmendor

Central Library, 600 Soledad St.

Schafer Library, 6322 U.S. Highway 87E

Mission Library, 3134, Roosevelt Ave.

Cortez Library, 2803 Hunter Boulevard

Bazan Library, 2200 W. Commerce St.

Guerra Library, 7978 W. Military Drive

Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park

Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Encino Library, 2512 E. Evans Road

Thousand Oaks Library, 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Community Center, 1900 W. Martin St.

Harlandale Community Center, 7227 Briar Place

Cuellar Community Center, 5626, San Fernando St.

Hamilton Community Center, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

San Antonio and Bexar County are opening a combined 25 warming locations over the weekend and into next week as weather weather moves into the Lone Star State.An arctic blast will hit San Antonio Saturday night, triggering lows that are expected to hover slightly above freezing, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).Highs will return to mid-40s on Sunday before plunging below freezing Sunday night into Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will again feature lows below freezing before temperatures return to normal Thursday, the NWS predicts.In light of the extreme cold, the city and county are opening 11 warming centers from 9 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Those centers are:The City of San Antonio will open an additional 14 warming sites Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including: