San Antonio, Bexar County to open 25 warming locations ahead of deep freeze

An arctic blast will hit San Antonio Saturday night, triggering lows that are expected to hover slightly above freezing, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).
Highs will return to mid-40s on Sunday before plunging below freezing Sunday night into Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will again feature lows below freezing before temperatures return to normal Thursday, the NWS predicts.
In light of the extreme cold, the city and county are opening 11 warming centers from 9 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Those centers are:
- Normoyle Senior Center, 700 Culberson Ave.
- Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive
- Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive
- Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista
- Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road
- Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Old Pearsall Road
- Lighthouse Church Temple, 8201 Old Pearsall Road
- OuterWest Community Church, 12280 Alamo Ranch Parkway
- St. Padre Pio Catholic Church, 3843 Bulverde Parkway
- Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1129 Pat Brooker Road, Universal City
- Elmendorf Community Library, 203 Bexar Ave., Elmendor
- Central Library, 600 Soledad St.
- Schafer Library, 6322 U.S. Highway 87E
- Mission Library, 3134, Roosevelt Ave.
- Cortez Library, 2803 Hunter Boulevard
- Bazan Library, 2200 W. Commerce St.
- Guerra Library, 7978 W. Military Drive
- Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park
- Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
- Encino Library, 2512 E. Evans Road
- Thousand Oaks Library, 4618 Thousand Oaks
- Tobin Community Center, 1900 W. Martin St.
- Harlandale Community Center, 7227 Briar Place
- Cuellar Community Center, 5626, San Fernando St.
- Hamilton Community Center, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
