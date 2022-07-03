TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio developer wants to build baseball stadium downtown

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert confirmed rumors of a possible downtown stadium but said he opposes the project.

By on Sun, Jul 3, 2022 at 7:18 am

click to enlarge Development company Weston Urban has its sights on another downtown project, this time involving a potential sports facility. - IN YOUR EYES PHOTOGRAPHY
In Your Eyes Photography
Development company Weston Urban has its sights on another downtown project, this time involving a potential sports facility.
San Antonio's Weston Urban, a development company behind multiple high-profile downtown projects, wants to buy land near the northern end of San Pedro Creek with plans to build a minor-league baseball stadium, the San Antonio Heron reports.

The land, owned by the nonprofit Artpace San Antonio and the Toomey Family Limited Partnership, is located south of SAISD headquarters and stretches along the southern half of the block bounded by Kingsbury, Camaron, West Martin and North Flores streets, according to the story.

Bernard Toomey, a member of the land-holding partnership told the Heron that Weston Urban contacted his father, John Toomey, about buying the land for a “triple-A team.” However, the partnership isn’t looking to sell, he said.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert confirmed rumors of plans for a downtown stadium in a statement released on Thursday. Calvert expressed opposition, arguing the hypothetical project would conflict with a path called The Link connecting the River Walk and San Pedro Creek Culture Park — a project he helped spearhead.

The spot identified by Weston Urban is one of seven potential sites identified in a 2016 report by Centro San Antonio and the city by Barrett Sports group as a potential spot for a new minor-league baseball stadium, according to the Heron.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Trending

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!

Elmo slams Ted Cruz in Stephen Colbert clip, singing about the far-right senator's 'chin full of pubes'

By Sanford Nowlin

Apparently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (right) is learning that muppets can clap back.

San Antonio’s Sexology Institute burglarized, asking for help identifying the thieves

By Nina Rangel

Burglars hit San Antonio’s Sexology Institute twice on Thursday.

San Antonio mayor and public library stand up against censorship as book bans increase in Texas

By Noah Alcala Bach

Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks Wednesday about the Freedom to Read campaign.

Also in News

Texas board rejects proposal from group to call slavery 'involuntary relocation' in public schools

By Michael Karlis

In 2015, the curriculum taught in Texas school's made headlines after it was discovered that Africa Slaves were referred to as "workers" in a history textbook.

Elmo slams Ted Cruz in Stephen Colbert clip, singing about the far-right senator's 'chin full of pubes'

By Sanford Nowlin

Apparently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (right) is learning that muppets can clap back.

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!

Supreme Court rules Biden administration can end “remain in Mexico” policy, sending case back to a Texas court

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Asylum-seekers gathered at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juárez in February 2020. The group sought entry into the United States after learning that a federal court had blocked the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us