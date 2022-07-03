San Antonio developer wants to build baseball stadium downtown

click to enlarge
In Your Eyes Photography
Development company Weston Urban has its sights on another downtown project, this time involving a potential sports facility.
San Antonio's Weston Urban, a development company behind multiple high-profile downtown projects, wants to buy land near the northern end of San Pedro Creek with plans to build a minor-league baseball stadium, the San Antonio Heron reports
The land, owned by the nonprofit Artpace San Antonio and the Toomey Family Limited Partnership, is located south of SAISD headquarters and stretches along the southern half of the block bounded by Kingsbury, Camaron, West Martin and North Flores streets, according to the story.
Bernard Toomey, a member of the land-holding partnership told the Heron that Weston Urban contacted his father, John Toomey, about buying the land for a “triple-A team.” However, the partnership isn’t looking to sell, he said.
Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert confirmed rumors of plans for a downtown stadium in a statement released on Thursday. Calvert expressed opposition, arguing the hypothetical project would conflict with a path called The Link connecting the River Walk and San Pedro Creek Culture Park — a project he helped spearhead.
The spot identified by Weston Urban is one of seven potential sites identified in a 2016 report by Centro San Antonio and the city by Barrett Sports group as a potential spot for a new minor-league baseball stadium, according to the Heron.
