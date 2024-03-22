Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio had fifth-highest rate of VPN searches after Pornhub cut off access in Texas

People statewide began searching for VPNs as a workaround after Pornhub stopped accepting traffic from Texas.

By on Fri, Mar 22, 2024 at 10:17 am

click to enlarge This gentleman either lives outside of Texas or has figured out how VPNs work. - Unsplash / franco alva
Unsplash / franco alva
This gentleman either lives outside of Texas or has figured out how VPNs work.
Horny San Antonio residents apparently are unwilling to go without access to Pornhub.

As reported earlier, Google searches for VPNs, or virtual private networks, surged in Texas after adult-entertainment site Pornhub pulled out (snicker) of the state on March 14. The business — one of the most-visited sites on the Internet — ended access here after an appeals court upheld Texas' 2023 law requiring all adult-oriented websites require age verification.

Now, thanks to a Variety review of Google search data, we know exactly how desperate Alamo City residents were to keep the free porn coming.

Of the 20 Texas metros Google tracks, San Antonio posted the fifth-highest search interest in VPNs from March 10-17, according to the entertainment industry magazine's data analysis. Dallas-Forth Worth led the randy pack, followed by Houston, Austin and Waco-Temple-Bryan, respectively.

For those not up on computer security (or porn), VPNs are network connections that enable computer users to encrypt their internet traffic and shield their online identities. In English, that means they can be used as a workaround for anyone who to access Pornhub from Texas without the site knowing where they're logging in from.

Happy surfing, San Antonio. We won't judge.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

March 20, 2024

X Apple News Google News
