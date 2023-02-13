San Antonio hotel ranked among most romantic in the nation just ahead of Valentine's Day

Instagram / sanantonios_places
Built in 1853, the structure housing the Omni La Mansion first served as an all-boys Catholic school. It later later housed St. Mary's University Law School before becoming a hotel for the 1968 Hemisfair.
Those looking for a Valentine's Day staycation getaway take note: one of the nation's most romantic hotels is located in San Antonio, according to a new report.
The iconic Omni La Mansion del Rio was named the No. 7 most romantic hotel in the U.S. by the National Trust for Historic Preservation
, an affiliate of Historic Hotels of America.
"Nestled along San Antonio's River Walk, Omni La Mansion has the romantic charm of a gran hacienda with its Spanish colonial architecture and European flair," the group said in its report. "The courtyard transports you to an intimate garden away from the bustle of the city. Escape from the world for a relaxing retreat."
Other properties making the list include the Woodstock Inn & Resort in Vermont — which took the top spot — as well as Chicago's Palmer House and the Mayflower Park Hotel in Seattle.
.
And, yes, there still rooms available Tuesday for those making last-minute romantic plans. We checked.
