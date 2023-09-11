BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio judge hearing challenge to Texas voting law passed in 2021

Groups including the League of Women Voters of Texas and Southwest Voter Education Project argue the law makes it harder for people of color to cast ballots.

By on Mon, Sep 11, 2023 at 11:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio.
A federal judge in San Antonio will hear arguments Monday in a consolidated lawsuit seeking to overturn a controversial 2021 law that significantly tightened voting restrictions in Texas.

More than 20 organizations ranging from the League of Women Voters of Texas to the Southwest Voter Education Project, are challenging Senate Bill 1, arguing that the state law intentionally suppresses the votes of people of color, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. The suit consolidates five separate legal challenges to the law.

Republicans in the Texas Legislature pushed through SB 1 over the objections of the minority party, who argued that its restrictions on voting by mail, 24-hour voting and ballot drop boxes are attempts to suppress turnout among Democratic-leaning voters. The law also eliminated requirements that businesses let employees take time off to vote, and it expanded the role of partisan poll watchers.

Democrats ground debate on the legislation to a halt by flying to Washington, D.C., and breaking quorum. However, the bill ultimately passed, and Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law.

While GOP lawmakers defended the bill as an effort to increase voting security, critics pointed out that Texas — in addition to having a long history of voter suppression — already has some of the nation's most-restrictive poll laws.

“Over the next few weeks, we will hear from voters and leaders of Texas voting rights organizations about the barriers the state’s anti-voting law has created for so many of us — whether voters of color, elderly voters, or voters with disabilities,” Savannah Kumar, an attorney for the ACLU of Texas — one of the groups bringing the suit on the clients' behalf — said in an emailed statement.

“This anti-democratic law has criminalized civic participation in communities across the state. We look forward to proving in court that this voter suppression law should be struck down.”

The trial is expected to run into late October, and it may take U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez additional weeks or months to render a verdict, according to the Texas Tribune. It's also unclear whether a decision in the case would affect 2024 elections in Texas, especially since the state is likely to appeal a decision that strikes down sections of the bill.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Study: San Antonio's Trinity University ranks among best U.S. liberal arts schools

By Michael Karlis

Trinity University got high marks when it came to academics, professors, diversity, value and location, according to Niche.

Six San Antonio employers land on Forbes' list of best places to work in Texas

By Brandon Rodriguez

Climbing seven spots from 2022, H-E-B landed a No. 2 spot on Forbes' annual ranking of the best employers.

Texas' years-long refusal to accept the Medicaid expansion has dire consequences for the working poor

By Travis E. Poling

People without insurance coverage often end at emergency rooms when they have medical issues — the priciest place for them to end up.

Texas prisons enter statewide lockdown. Officials won't say how long it will last.

By Brandon Rodriguez

TDCJ's lockdown and comprehensive search of state prisons has no set end date.

Also in News

State Rep. Carl Sherman becomes latest Democrat to target Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto, on the House floor in 2019.

AG’s former top cop says he warned Paxton about 'criminal' Paul

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Ken Paxton speaks during an appearance at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal appeals court rules Texas' border buoys can remain – at least for now

By Michael Karlis

The floating buoy barrier ladened with chainsaw blades (pictured above) was deployed into the Rio Grande as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's multibillion dollar Operation Lone Star border crackdown in early July.

Report: White House may force migrants awaiting asylum to stay in Texas

By Michael Karlis

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up at a truck operated by Catholic Charities.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us