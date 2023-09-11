San Antonio leaders push for direct flights to Washington, D.C., but it won't be easy

“Military City USA, on the merits, deserves direct flights to and from [Washington],” Cruz said at the presser held at San Antonio International Airport.
Local officials have called for nonstop service to Washington for years, and Cruz argued that changing the federal rule limiting Reagan's direct flights would be a first step to making that happen.
Cruz, who's running for reelection, is a ranking member on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. The committee is working through an FAA reauthorization bill which could include the rule change allowing direct flights from San Antonio International to Reagan.
But experts warn that even if the rule changes, the Alamo City may have a hard time convincing an airline to give it direct flights to D.C. based on its passenger numbers. During the FAA's 2022 fiscal year, San Antonio International ranked 45th in the nation when it came to air-passengers volumes.
