San Antonio Louis Vuitton pop-up gets makeover after trademark accusations

The pop-up installation now says 'Luis Vatton,' a play on the Tex-Mex word 'vato.'

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 4:28 pm

click to enlarge The "Luis Vaton" pop-up art installation can be found at the intersections of West Lambert and South Flores streets. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The "Luis Vaton" pop-up art installation can be found at the intersections of West Lambert and South Flores streets.
The Southtown art installation paying tribute to Spur Victor Wembanyama's marketing deal with Louis Vuitton got a makeover this week after the French handbag maker accused the artists behind it of trademark infringement, the Express-News reports.

In late February, a pop-up installation inspired by the Prada storefront in the West Texas town of Maria appeared near the intersections of West Lambert and South Flores streets. The tiny building received praise from SA hoops fans and become a backdrop for numerous selfies. .

However, over the weekend, San Antonio artists Andy Benavides and Chris Montoya tweaked their creation under pressure from Louis Vuitton's legal team, according to the daily. Lawyers requested the duo remove the brand's name and logo since they didn't seek permission to use them.

In response, Benavides and Montoya put a puro San Antonio spin on their project. The sign now says "Luis Vaton" — a play on the word "vato."

Although vato, Spanish slang for "guy" or "dude," can have negative connotations in certain situations, Benavides told the Express-News the term is representative of the neighborhood's Hispanic and Chicano culture.

"For me, it seemed like a relevant, satirical opportunity to dream up the play on words and honor the culture that was common in this part of the city," Benavides explained to the daily. "The vato for me has always been iconic in our community. Not a bad guy, just a guy with pride of culture. Always tasteful in appearance [with] a unique selection of signature attire."

Indeed, the door, which before featured a picture of Louis Vuitton ambassador Victor Wembanyama sporting the brand's apparel, has been replaced by a photo of Benavides' idea of what a vato looks like.

San Antonio photographer Al Rendon took the photo of said vato in his fedora and Stacy Adams shoes, according to the Express-News. Mosaic tile artist Oscar Alvarado and his brother Robert Alvarado also helped bring the installation to life.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

