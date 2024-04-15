San Antonio Pastor John Hagee says he'll lobby Congress to back Israeli attacks on Iran

On Sunday, Hagee informed worshippers at his Cornerstone Church that he's joining 250 evangelical leaders this week in Washington to urge lawmakers to join the escalating fight.
The pastor's apparently unconditional support for Israel stems from his belief that the Middle Eastern country is at the center of prophesy about the second coming of Christ. He's also frequently called for a U.S. strike on Iran and once likened President Barack Obama’s signing of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran to a “finger in the eye of God.”
“Prophetically, we are on the verge of the Gog and Magog war that Izekiel described in chapters 38 and 39,” Hagee said Sunday. “This attack by Iran, who launched more than 200 missiles yesterday, is a tribute to the weak and pathetic leadership of Joe Biden.”
The pastor added that he and other will urge members of the U.S. House to "stop shuffling papers and actually do something to help Israel.
"God structured this in just a way that the door is now open, and we're going to go through it like a bulldozer," he added. "I can assure you that."
The 84-year-old Hagee bizarrely added that if Ronald Regan — who died in 2004 — was still president, then “we wouldn’t be in this mess.”
Over the weekend, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at targets in Israel in response to that country bombing an Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month. Despite Iran’s efforts, 99% of its drones and missiles were shot down, some with the help of the U.S. military, CNN reports.
Even so, Biden — whom Hagee has referred to as the antichrist — told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. won't participate in a retaliatory strike against Iran. The president has expressed concerns about a widening Middle East conflict.
In the past, Hagee, who founded lobbying group Christans United for Israel, has said Hitler was carrying out God’s will during the Holocaust and that the Antichrist will be partly Jewish. In 2021, Cornerstone hosted a rally of right-wing extremists, including former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn, that grabbed national headlines.
