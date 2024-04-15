Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio Pastor John Hagee says he'll lobby Congress to back Israeli attacks on Iran

The pastor has said the U.S. must back Israel to bring about the second coming of Christ, and he's repeatedly called for strikes on Iran.

By on Mon, Apr 15, 2024 at 12:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio megachurch preacher John Hagee is no stranger to controversy, once saying that Hitler was carrying out God's will during the Holocaust. - Instagram / pastorjohnhagee
Instagram / pastorjohnhagee
San Antonio megachurch preacher John Hagee is no stranger to controversy, once saying that Hitler was carrying out God's will during the Holocaust.
San Antonio megachurch pastor John Hagee told his flock he's heading to Washington, D.C., this week to lobby members of Congress to back Israel in its now-hot conflict with Iran.

On Sunday, Hagee informed worshippers at his Cornerstone Church that he's joining 250 evangelical leaders this week in Washington to urge lawmakers to join the escalating fight.

The pastor's apparently unconditional support for Israel stems from his belief that the Middle Eastern country is at the center of prophesy about the second coming of Christ. He's also frequently called for a U.S. strike on Iran and once likened President Barack Obama’s signing of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran to a “finger in the eye of God.”

“Prophetically, we are on the verge of the Gog and Magog war that Izekiel described in chapters 38 and 39,” Hagee said Sunday. “This attack by Iran, who launched more than 200 missiles yesterday, is a tribute to the weak and pathetic leadership of Joe Biden.”

The pastor added that  he and other will urge members of the U.S. House to "stop shuffling papers and actually do something to help Israel.

"God structured this in just a way that the door is now open, and we're going to go through it like a bulldozer," he added. "I can assure you that."
The 84-year-old Hagee bizarrely added that if Ronald Regan — who died in 2004 — was still president, then “we wouldn’t be in this mess.”

Over the weekend, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at targets in Israel in response to that country bombing an Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month. Despite Iran’s efforts, 99% of its drones and missiles were shot down, some with the help of the U.S. military, CNN reports.

Even so, Biden — whom Hagee has referred to as the antichrist — told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. won't participate in a retaliatory strike against Iran. The president has expressed concerns about a widening Middle East conflict.

In the past, Hagee, who founded lobbying group Christans United for Israel, has said Hitler was carrying out God’s will during the Holocaust and that the Antichrist will be partly Jewish. In 2021, Cornerstone hosted a rally of right-wing extremists, including former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn, that grabbed national headlines.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Video of man confusing San Antonio's Tower of the Americas with UFO goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Does this look like the Tower of the Americas?

Texas GOP officials condemn Charles Butt, chair of San Antonio's H-E-B

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt grabbed headlines earlier this month after his Public Education PAC funneled $1.3 million to campaigns of anti-school voucher conservatives.

Gen Zers in San Antonio will spend nearly $130,000 in rent by age 30, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Although apartment buildings similar to the one above are going up all around San Antonio, they remain out of reach for Gen Z.

Report ranks San Antonio area's Schlitterbahn among nation's top water parks

By Michael Karlis

New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn will reopen April 20 for a new season.

As climate change intensifies wildfire risk, prescribed burns prove their worth in the heat-stressed Panhandle

By Keaton Peters, Inside Climate News

A structure damaged by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Stinnett earlier this year.

A South Texas candidate sues his town for records he says will prove his opponent's corruption

By Berenice Garza, The Texas Tribune

Flags fly over Rio Grande City Hall in 2021. Town officials say they have a backlog of public records requests due to an unprecedented volume of requests from a city commissioners candidate.

Far-right activist Jonathan Stickland starts new group, months after white supremacist scandal

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Former state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, on the Texas House floor on May 21, 2019.

Water scarcity and clean energy collide in South Texas

By Dylan Baddour, The Texas Tribune

The sun sets over the Port of Corpus Christi in March 2018.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us