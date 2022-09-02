San Antonio Pets Alive! to host We Like Big Mutts adoption special Sept. 3-4

Pexels / Brixiv
Pet parents can adopt dogs 35 pounds and over for a minimum donation fee of $10 this weekend.
Area pet parents who like big mutts and cannot lie should pencil in a weekend adoption event hosted by San Antonio Pets Alive! that will offer larger pups at a smaller price.
San Antonio Pets Alive!’s "We Like Big Mutts" adoption special will run this weekend, Sept. 3-4, offering dogs 35 pounds and over for a minimum donation fee of $10. The special applies to onsite adoptions at all SAPA! locations this weekend only.
SAPA! satellites are located at 6001 NW Loop 410 and 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109. Prospective pet parents can also swing by the San Antonio Pets Alive! Rescue Center, at 4710 Highway 151.
San Antonio Pets Alive! is a high paced, high-volume rescue in San Antonio, aiming to save at-risk cats and dogs from being euthanized at area high-kill shelters. Profiles and photos of adoptable pets
can be found at the nonprofit's website.
