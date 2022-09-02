San Antonio Pets Alive! to host We Like Big Mutts adoption special Sept. 3-4

Dogs 35 pounds and over will be available for a minimum donation fee of $10.

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 4:36 pm

Pet parents can adopt dogs 35 pounds and over for a minimum donation fee of $10 this weekend. - Pexels / Brixiv
Pexels / Brixiv
Pet parents can adopt dogs 35 pounds and over for a minimum donation fee of $10 this weekend.
Area pet parents who like big mutts and cannot lie should pencil in a weekend adoption event hosted by San Antonio Pets Alive! that will offer larger pups at a smaller price.

San Antonio Pets Alive!’s "We Like Big Mutts" adoption special will run this weekend, Sept. 3-4, offering dogs 35 pounds and over for a minimum donation fee of $10. The special applies to onsite adoptions at all SAPA! locations this weekend only.

SAPA! satellites are located at 6001 NW Loop 410 and 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109. Prospective pet parents can also swing by the San Antonio Pets Alive! Rescue Center, at 4710 Highway 151.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is a high paced, high-volume rescue in San Antonio, aiming to save at-risk cats and dogs from being euthanized at area high-kill shelters. Profiles and photos of adoptable pets can be found at the nonprofit's website.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
