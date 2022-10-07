San Antonio Public Library to close on Monday for all-staff training

The 30 public library locations scattered around San Antonio will re-open for regular business hours on Tuesday.

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 11:15 am

click to enlarge Although Monday is a federal holiday, a library spokesperson said that the libraries' closure is unrelated. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
Although Monday is a federal holiday, a library spokesperson said that the libraries' closure is unrelated.
All 30 San Antonio Public Library locations will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, but not in celebration of the upcoming federal holiday.

Instead, all library staff will undergo mandatory training, according to a press release.

Although reference services will be unavailable, book drops will remain open and outdoor Wi-Fi hotspots will be available during regular operating hours. The Public Library’s online digital collections also will remain accessible.

The libraries will re-open for normal operations Tuesday, Oct. 11.

