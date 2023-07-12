Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio ranked among best U.S. cities to visit by Travel+Leisure

The magazine praised San Antonio's culinary scene and historical significance.

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 11:41 am

click to enlarge San Antonio has also racked up recent praise from Condé Nast. - Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
San Antonio has also racked up recent praise from Condé Nast.
San Antonio has won yet another travel-related recognition — this time being ranked among the top U.S. cities to visit in 2023 by Travel+Leisure magazine.

On this year's edition of the reader-selected list, the Alamo City landed as the tenth-best U.S. city for visitors. More than 165,000 Travel+Leisure readers participated in the polling.

"San Antonio's colorful, picturesque architecture is a nod to its past, while contemporary hotels and restaurants keep the south Texas city looking toward the future," the magazine wrote. "A hotspot for history buffs, foodies, and families, a perfect day in San Antonio includes an afternoon stroll along the Museum Reach, a 3.5-mile long park on both banks of the San Antonio River that's filled with walking paths and public art installations."

Overall, Travel+Leisure readers gave San Antonio a score of 82.57 out of 100.

Topping the list were Charleston, S.C.; Santa Fe, N.M.; and New Orleans, in respective order.

In December, San Antonio was ranked among Condé Nast's 23 "must visit" U.S. travel destinations. UK-based luxury travel firm Kuoni also last year ranked the River Walk as one of the world's most beautiful sights.

About The Author

