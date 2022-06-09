San Antonio rents climb another 0.9% in May, marking their fifth consecutive month of increases

The median price of an apartment has increased 19.6% in San Antonio since March 2020.

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 3:09 pm

The cost of renting an apartment inn San Antonio rose 0.9% in May, and 14.5% since last year, according to the report.
Courtesy Image / Urban Genesis
The cost of renting an apartment inn San Antonio rose 0.9% in May, and 14.5% since last year, according to the report.
The cost of renting an apartment in San Antonio continued to climb for the fifth consecutive month as the median rental price edged up 0.9% in May, according to a new report from Apartment List.

On average, renting a one-bedroom apartment in the Alamo City now costs $1,051 monthly, according to an analysis from the online apartment marketplace. What’s more, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment is around $1,299.

Renting an apartment in San Antonio now costs 14.5% more than it did a year ago and nearly 20% more than before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.

Even so, the rise in San Antonio rental costs is subdued when compared to other large cities in Texas. Rents in Austin are up by nearly a quarter since March 2020, according to Apartment List.

Texans looking to combat the expenses that come with ever-increasing inflation, which hit 6.2% in April, may look to Houston, where median rental prices only rose by 10% over that period.

Beyond inflation, another driver of SA's rent spike could be increased interest in the real estate market from outside speculators.

Last year, nearly half of the homes in Bexar County were bought by real estate investors, according to a report published by the National Association of Realtors. Tarrant County saw the highest number of investor purchases in the Lone Star State, where speculators snapped up 52% of single-family homes.

Here's how apartment rental prices in San Antonio since March 2020 stack up against other Texas cities, according to Apartment List:
  1. Austin, +24.1%
  2. Fort Worth, +21.4%
  3. Dallas, +20.3%
  4. San Antonio, 19.6%
  5. Houston, 10.2%
News Slideshows

Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio
A restored 1910 home owned by the head of San Antonio's W.E. Smith Baking Powder is for sale

A restored 1910 home owned by the head of San Antonio's W.E. Smith Baking Powder is for sale
A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics
Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

