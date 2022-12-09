San Antonio Starbucks workers rally to celebrate one-year anniversary of first union store

In the past year, nearly 270 Starbucks locations, including five in San Antonio, have unionized.

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 3:19 pm

click to enlarge Organizers from Starbucks Workers United rally Friday afternoon at Labor Plaza in downtown San Antonio to commemorate the one year anniversary of the first Starbucks location to unionize. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Organizers from Starbucks Workers United rally Friday afternoon at Labor Plaza in downtown San Antonio to commemorate the one year anniversary of the first Starbucks location to unionize.
At least 40 members of San Antonio's Starbucks Workers United chapter and supporters gathered downtown Friday at a rally commemorating the one-year anniversary of the coffee chain's first store voting to unionize.

The rally at San Antonio's Labor Plaza was one of 10 being held in cities across the country to celebrate the organizing activity at the Elmwood Avenue Starbucks in Buffalo, New York. Employees there voted to go union in December 2021.

Since then, nearly 270 have unionized across the country, including five in the Alamo City. Workers at the San Antonio rally said they joined Starbucks Workers United to demand a living wage and more consistent weekly work schedules.

Even so, the fight is far from over, said Seiya Wayment, an organizer of the rally and a barista at the unionized Starbucks at the corner of St. Mary's and Houston streets.

Wayment accused Starbucks of trying to throttle organizing activity. She said Friday would be the last day for workers at a Seattle store management targeted for closure. Employees there were trying to unionize, but corporate is shutting the location, citing an alleged uptick in crime the area.

"With corporate overall, there's a lot of stalling, not bargaining, trying to shut down unionizations by withholding benefits and threatening to close stores," Wayment said.

She also accused the company of engaging union-busting tactics in its rollout of credit-car tipping at its locations. The option is available at some stores, but not all.

"At my store, you can't tip on a credit card, because we've already unionized," Wayment said.

Wayment declined to say how many other San Antonio locations plan to seek union representation. However, she said the union will continue fighting to ensure baristas are making a living wage, aren't having to work multiple jobs to make ends meet and can have consistent work schedules.

"We're not scared," Wayment said. "But a lot of stores are."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor going to trial this spring over fatal car wreck

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021.

Former San Antonio-area cop gets 8-month federal sentence over threat to shoot Joe Biden

By Sanford Nowlin

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event.

New Year's Day best time to see a UFO in San Antonio, study says

By Michael Karlis

This photo allegedly shows a UFO hovering over San Antonio's Emily Morgan hotel on Sept. 23, 2022.

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner arrives in San Antonio after 10 months in Russian custody

By Michael Karlis

WNBA star Brittney Griner spent 294 days in Russian custody after customs officials in Moscow allegedly discovered vape canisters containing cannabinoid oil in her luggage.

Also in News

Texas drag shows become a right-wing target amid rising extremism

By Trent Brown, The Texas Tribune

Counterprotesters form a barricade outside of a transgender storytelling event in Denton on Nov. 19 as Sara Gonzales of Defend Our Kids: Texas chants, “There are only two genders.”

Houston native Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

By Rebekah Allen, The Texas Tribune

Griner was arrested in a Moscow airport in February after airport officials discovered vape canisters and cannabis oil in her luggage.

Texas lawmakers ask state agency to delay power market redesign until after 2023 legislative session

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

From left: Peter Lake, chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and Brad Jones, then-interim president and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, speak at a May 17 press conference about the state power grid.

LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows

By Michael Karlis

A Twitter user is urging people to flood right-wing group Defend Our Kids Texas' online reporting system with useless junk.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us