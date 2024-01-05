San Antonio startup DeLorean misses a self-imposed marketing deadline

The company, which is vying to build an electric version of the iconic sports car made famous in the '80s film franchise Back to the Future, promised to make a "big announcement" last month about a collaboration with Pepsi.
However, that unveiling never came. Neither DeLorean nor the soda giant responded to numerous requests for comment about the delay, nor did they comment on whether the two brands still plan to collaborate.
On Oct. 21, DeLorean’s usually silent social media page on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sprang to life with a teaser featuring the two companies' logos.
“Two iconic brands. One timeless drop. Stay tuned December 2023,” the tweet said.
In early December, the Current reached out to both DeLorean and Pepsi for more details. Officials from the car company didn’t respond, but Pepsi marketing representative Lexie Brown said in an emailed statement that “something is in the works.”
On Dec. 31, DeLorean teased the collaboration again.
“Something exciting is driving down the road from us and Pepsi,” the company said in a new announcement on X.
So far, though, nothing has appeared from either company about the collaboration.
The missed December deadline is just the latest confusion sprouting up around the startup headquartered at San Antonio’s Tech Port.
In 2022, DeLorean faced a lawsuit by California automaker Karma alleging its top officials engaged in trademark infringement. That suit was later dropped.
Then, last fall, some who placed deposits on DeLorean’s first vehicle, the Alpha 5, told the Current that they were concerned about the company's scaled-back plans and lack of communication about its plans. Weeks later, DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries quietly resigned.
