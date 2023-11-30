San Antonio tiny home community goes viral on social media – again

The TikTok video shows San Antonio-based Keller Williams realtor Billy Rojo — also known as "Billy the Realtor" — giving a tour of one of the miniature houses in the Elm Trails development and calling it "the most affordable home in San Antonio, Texas." The clip has garnered more than 500,000 views and nearly 20,000 likes since being posted Tuesday.
Constructed by Florida-based homebuilder Lennar, Elm Trails got national media attention this summer, spurring online debates over whether the $130,000 the developer was charging for 300-600 square feet of living space constituted a good deal.
In this week's viral TikTok, Rojo appears oblivious of the earlier coverage — not to mention the questions about the value of the minuscule dwellings.
With Beyonce's "One Thing (Amerie)" playing in the background, Rojo walks inside one of the homes to show off its breakfast nook, which also appears to double as a living room. The kitchen even comes with "space for a refrigerator," he says.
"It's small, but it's affordable," Rojo adds, showing off the single bedroom.
The 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath model Rojo shows off sells for $136,900. In the video, he tells potential clients he can get them a $1,000 monthly payment. And the application is free.
"Would you live here for $1,000 a month?" Rojo asks at the end of the clip.
Despite the realtor's enthusiastic sales pitch, most commenters on the TikTok video appeared unswayed.
"I have more space in my Honda Civic," user @cerebruh said.
User @pizzaonpinaple remarked that anyone interested in the property should "just get a mobile home."
Commenter @ Alycat chimed in that the Rojo was asking $226 per square foot: "That's insane."
But not everyone went negative.
"For a single person with no stuff, that's great," user @ password_funny said.
Rojo couldn't be reached for comment on how many homes his online pitch has moved.
