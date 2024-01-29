LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio's Alamo Colleges set new enrollment record

The five-campus district experienced a 10% year-over-year admissions jump while other community colleges face enrollment slumps.

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge St. Philips College is one of the Alamo Colleges campuses. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
St. Philips College is one of the Alamo Colleges campuses.
San Antonio's Alamo Colleges District has set a new enrollment record even as other community colleges face declining student numbers, officials said Monday.

The total of 66,703 students signed up for the spring semester represents a 9.72% jump from last year, according to officials with the district, which operates five community college campuses, including Northwest Vista, San Antonio and Palo Alto colleges.

Enrollment at those campuses is up 24% over the past decade, making Alamo Colleges one of the few such districts nationwide that's staved off enrollment declines over that time, officials also said. They attributed the growth to expanded workforce training and programs such as AlamoPROMISE, which lets Bexar County high-school graduates attend any of its campuses for free for up to three years.

“These positive numbers are a testament to how the Alamo Colleges are empowering our diverse communities for success,” Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores said in an emailed statement. “We are closer to our moonshot of partnering to end poverty through education and training by providing our community the ability to gain a high-quality education."

