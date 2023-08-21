LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Alamo Heights rated one of America's 'most envied' suburban neighborhoods

The survey touched on topics such as Housing Affordability, Commuting and Infrastructure Development, among others.

By on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 at 12:33 pm

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio. - AHresident, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio.
San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood has been named America's eighth “most envied” suburban neighborhood based on its amenities, schools and balance between suburban and urban attractions.

Alamo Heights’ “proximity to San Antonio provides residents with various amenities and cultural opportunities,” helping it snag the eighth slot on the list, officials from relocation resources website Moving Feedback said.

Moving Feedback — an online platform that compares moving companies — surveyed 3,000 American adults to unveil the most desirable suburban lifestyles across the nation and rank them from 1-175. The survey touched on topics such as Housing Affordability, Transportation and Commuting, Healthcare Accessibility and Infrastructure Development, among others.

Calabasas, California’s proximity to the entertainment industry, scenic views and access to cultural events snagged it the top spot on the survey.

In all, eight Texas suburbs were included: Sugar Land at No. 6; Alamo Heights at No. 8; Plano at No. 13; Highland Park at No. 101; Southlake at No. 113; River Oaks at No. 133; West Lake Hills at No. 137; and Rollingwood at No. 150.

Each Texas community that made the list was ranked for its upscale residential neighborhoods, excellent schools and well-maintained public amenities, Moving Feedback officials said.

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio. It became a municipality in 1922 with a government that consisted of a mayor, five aldermen and a town marshal, the city’s website states. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated about 7,530 people resided within the city limits in 2022.

