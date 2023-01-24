San Antonio's Alamodome to offer vegan food items

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Michael Barera The Alamodome will extend its plant-based concession food options this weekend.

Beginning this weekend, visitors to the Alamodome will have an array of new vegan dining options.The Alamodome's food services arm, SAVOR, has struck a partnership with popular plant-based food provider Wicked Kitchen, according to officials with the stadium."SAVOR is thrilled that Wicked Kitchen products will be available at the Alamodome just in time for the WWE Royal Rumble event on Jan. 28," SAVOR Senior Vice President Shaun Beard told thevia email.This new partnership will increase patrons' options for plant-based and vegan food throughout the Alamodome. Prospective options include sandwiches, sausages, burgers, pizzas, pasta and appetizers, according to Beard."Wicked Kitchen, most importantly for us, is a chef-driven organization, which mirrors how we operate. Wicked Kitchen's products were judged from a flavor, merchandising, and marketing standpoint, and on top of that, it is just really delicious food," Beard said. "We are confident that all of our guests, no matter their food preference, will be drawn to these menu items."