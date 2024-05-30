San Antonio's first nonstop flight to Philadelphia since 2020 to take off next week

Instagram / americanair
American Airlines' seasonal non-stop route from San Antonio to Philadelphia will run from June 5-Nov. 4.
San Antonio will get another seasonal nonstop flight next week, this one to the City of Brotherly Love.
American Airlines' first nonstop flight from San Antonio International Airport to Philadelphia since 2020 will depart on June 5 and run daily through Nov. 4. The airline first announced plans for route last August.
"Philadelphia is known as the birthplace of the United States, and San Antonio is not only a beautiful, fun and welcoming city, it's the top tourist destination in Texas," San Antonio Airport Systems Director Jesus Saenz said in a statement. "It's a perfect pairing to give travelers from both places an easy way to explore what each city offers."
The flights will depart San Antonio at 1:10 p.m., with return flights leaving Philadelphia at 8:20 a.m. Tickets for the air carrier's Philadelphia-bound flight next Wednesday start at a steep $528, according to data from Google Flights.
The new route is the latest nonstop destination added to San Antonio's airport, which has long lagged other big-city airports in direct flights.
Earlier this month, Germany-based leisure airline Condor made a splash by launching San Antonio's first nonstop flight to Europe. However, the first flight to Frankfurt on May 17 was more than half empty, the Express-News reports
.
American Airlines also announced in May that it had filed an application
with the feds to offer nonstop service between San Antonio and Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed