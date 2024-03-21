San Antonio's Haven for Hope asking for book donations

San Antonio homeless shelter Haven for Hope
Unsplash / Tom Hermans
Haven for Hope is looking to the community to help restock its onsite library.
is asking the community to help restock its onsite library.
In a Facebook post this week, the downtown campus requested that followers help it with book donations geared toward adults 18 and up.
"We have plenty of children's books, but our adult section is bare," the post read. "Please consider donating books for young and older adults. All genres are welcome!"
Haven for Hope offers trauma-informed and recovery-oriented programming to San Antonio's unhoused community. In addition to services such as obtaining identification and permanent housing assistance, the facility also provides meals
to thousands on a daily basis.
Book donations can be made at the shelter, 1 Haven for Hope Way, Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed