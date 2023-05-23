VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio's Hotel Emma named No. 1 U.S. luxury hotel in Tripadvisor awards

"It is truly gratifying to be recognized in this capacity,' Hotel Emma CEO Jon Sakshaug said.

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 1:35 pm

click to enlarge Hotel Emma opened in 2015. - Courtesy Photo / Hotel Emma
Courtesy Photo / Hotel Emma
Hotel Emma opened in 2015.
San Antonio's ultra-fancy Hotel Emma was named the nation's No. 1 luxury hotel in the latest Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.

And if that wasn't enough, the eight-year-old destination property was also honored as the nation's overall No. 2 hotel in the same awards.

Best of the Best winners are among the top 1% of Tripadvisor’s eight million listings. The review site selects the winners based on the quality and quantity of reviews and opinions collected over a 12 month period from travelers worldwide.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this honor and achievement with our Hotel Emma family and valued guests,” Hotel Emma CEO Jon Sakshaug said in a statement. “Our team is extremely committed and passionate in what they do, and it is truly gratifying to be recognized in this capacity.”

Hotel Emma opened in 2015, inside the Pearl brew house built by beer baron Otto Koehler more than 120 years prior. It’s located at 136 E. Grayson St.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

