San Antonio's Hotel Emma named No. 1 U.S. luxury hotel in Tripadvisor awards

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Hotel Emma Hotel Emma opened in 2015.

San Antonio's ultra-fancy Hotel Emma was named the nation's No. 1 luxury hotel in the latest Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.And if that wasn't enough, the eight-year-old destination property was also honored as the nation's overall No. 2 hotel in the same awards.Best of the Best winners are among the top 1% of Tripadvisor’s eight million listings. The review site selects the winners based on the quality and quantity of reviews and opinions collected over a 12 month period from travelers worldwide.“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this honor and achievement with our Hotel Emma family and valued guests,” Hotel Emma CEO Jon Sakshaug said in a statement. “Our team is extremely committed and passionate in what they do, and it is truly gratifying to be recognized in this capacity.”Hotel Emma opened in 2015, inside the Pearl brew house built by beer baron Otto Koehler more than 120 years prior. It’s located at 136 E. Grayson St.