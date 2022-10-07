San Antonio’s Love Shack Boutique holding spiritually themed pop-up this weekend

Vendors will also offer erotic oracle card readings and dating tarot readings — as well as more tame items like jewelry and art.

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 5:04 pm

The boutique's flagship store is located at 1580 Babcock Road.
Google Maps
The boutique’s flagship store is located at 1580 Babcock Road.
Sex-positive Love Shack Boutique will spread spiritually positive vibes through a free pop-up on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The boutique’s flagship location, 1580 Babcock Road, will host its inaugural White Mage Fair, an event offering spiritually themed handmade items and the chance to get in touch with positive energies. Vendors will provide erotic oracle card readings and love and dating tarot readings — it is an adult-themed venue, after all.

Handmade jewelry, chocolate, fiber art, candles and stone collectibles will also be available for less adventurous.

“During the pandemic, one of my favourite spiritually-themed pop-up markets permanently shut-down, leaving me with a gap for that type of soul tribe in my life,” event organizer Ellice Sanchez said in a release. “I know time is very precious, and there are a lot of competing priorities in life. I hope this event is something that can help [patrons] enjoy life more …”

The White Mage Fair will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
