San Antonio’s Love Shack Boutique holding spiritually themed pop-up this weekend

click to enlarge Google Maps The boutique’s flagship store is located at 1580 Babcock Road.

Sex-positive Love Shack Boutique will spread spiritually positive vibes through a free pop-up on Saturday, Oct. 8.The boutique’s flagship location, 1580 Babcock Road, will host its inaugural White Mage Fair, an event offering spiritually themed handmade items and the chance to get in touch with positive energies. Vendors will provide erotic oracle card readings and love and dating tarot readings — it is an adult-themed venue, after all.Handmade jewelry, chocolate, fiber art, candles and stone collectibles will also be available for less adventurous.“During the pandemic, one of my favourite spiritually-themed pop-up markets permanently shut-down, leaving me with a gap for that type of soul tribe in my life,” event organizer Ellice Sanchez said in a release. “I know time is very precious, and there are a lot of competing priorities in life. I hope this event is something that can help [patrons] enjoy life more …”The White Mage Fair will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m.