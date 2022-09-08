San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over

The artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured behind a coat of fresh purple paint.

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 5:36 pm

An artistic statement about two Texas Republican politicians didn't last long on a Southtown building.
Left image: Twitter / @ENorris_2; right image: Megan Kamerick
An artistic statement about two Texas Republican politicians didn't last long on a Southtown building.
Well, that was fun while it lasted.

Less than four days after San Antonians sighted a mural-sized sticker mocking Texas' culture war-obsessed governor and junior senator on the side of a vacant Southtown building, the image is gone.

A Thursday morning visit to the building at 710 S. Flores St. revealed that the beautifully grotesque artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured under a coat of purple paint.

Oh, well. The image still lives on via social media, where versions have been shared hundreds, perhaps thousands, of times — sometimes to the accounts of the two demagogues depicted in the image.

