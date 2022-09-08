San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over

click to enlarge
Left image: Twitter / @ENorris_2; right image: Megan Kamerick
An artistic statement about two Texas Republican politicians didn't last long on a Southtown building.
Well, that was fun while it lasted.
Less than four days after San Antonians sighted a mural-sized sticker mocking Texas' culture war-obsessed governor and junior senator
on the side of a vacant Southtown building, the image is gone.
A Thursday morning visit to the building at 710 S. Flores St. revealed that the beautifully grotesque artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured under a coat of purple paint.
Oh, well. The image still lives on via social media, where versions have been shared hundreds, perhaps thousands, of times — sometimes to the accounts of the two demagogues depicted in the image.
