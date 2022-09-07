click to enlarge Twitter / @ENorris_2 The mural is stickered onto the wall of a building at 710 S. Flores St. in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood.

Man I just past this going downtown



San Antonio funny asf for this 💀 pic.twitter.com/VAINEMSpZD — Elijah Norris (@ENorris_2) September 5, 2022

Why are both of them standing upright?



Neither one has a spine. — Mr. Milquetoast (@IEsquilinJ) September 7, 2022

If men could get pregnant we WOULD NOT BE HAVING THIS DISCUSSION. https://t.co/NFR9hjOTNP — Gina Lyn (@GLGBUCKEYEBABE) September 7, 2022

I almost spit out my coffee LMAO! https://t.co/ABgnYdmn1E — SexySophisicatedLady (@MzLuvU4Eva) September 7, 2022