San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild

The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 1:33 pm

click to enlarge The mural is stickered onto the wall of a building at 710 S. Flores St. in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood. - Twitter / @ENorris_2
Twitter / @ENorris_2
The mural is stickered onto the wall of a building at 710 S. Flores St. in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood.
Twitter users have a case of the giggles over a mural stickered onto the side of a San Antonio building that portrays a pregnant Texas Gov. Greg Abbott being embraced by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

In the image, Abbott wears a red MAGA T-shirt with his belly exposed, while Cruz wraps his hands around the unwaveringly anti-abortion governor's baby bump. Texas' insurrection-inspiring junior senator also sports a Proud Boys tattoo on his left arm, a reference to the extremist group that took part in the Jan. 6 attack.

Behind the two Republicans is an outline of Jesus holding a golden assault rifle with the acronym "WWJD," meaning "What Would Jesus Do" framing his head.

It's unclear when the image first appeared on the wall of the Southtown building at 710 S. Flores St. or who's responsible for its creation. However, it appears awfully similar in material and subject matter to a wall-sized sticker of Cruz in bondage gear that appeared on the St. Mary's Strip in early 2021.

Whatever its origins, the piece of public art is receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews on Twitter. "San Antonio funny asf for this," tweeted user @ENorris_2 on Monday, becoming one of the first people to draw attention to the image on social media.

The dogpile continued, with multiple users skewering the two right-wing politicians.

"Why are they both standing upright? Neither one of them has a spine," user @LEsquilinJ responded.
"If men could get pregnant we WOULD NOT BE HAVING THIS DISCUSSION," tweeted @GLGBUCKEYEBABE.
"I almost spit out my coffee LMAO!" user @MzLuvU4Eva added to the conversation.
Several Twitter users looped in news organizations such as CNN and late-night comedians including Jimmy Kimmel in hopes of spreading the love. Others inquired about how to get a bumper sticker of the image.

The artwork comes less than two months before the midterm elections, which will decide whether Texans let Abbott stick around for a third term. The incumbent still leads Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke by 6.8 points, according to a recent Dallas Morning News poll.

Even so, the image of a pregnant Abbott may resonate with more Texans than polling suggests. A survey of 2,000 Lone Star State voters by Perry Undem, a data analytics group, found that 60% believe abortion should be available in all or most cases.

What's more, 9 out of 10 those surveyed agreed that Texas politicians are out of touch with their electorate.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Trending

Kanye West teases fashion venture with San Antonio Shoemakers amid flurry of Instagram posts

By Michael Karlis

West has spent the better part of the past week airing his grievances with shoemaker Adidas and its board members on social media.

Feds nix San Antonio's $50 million request to upgrade airport terminal

By Michael Karlis

The city hopes to spend the $50 million in grant money to add a ground loading facility to Terminal A.

San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video

By Michael Karlis

Edgewood ISD officials said it terminated a teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School over a comment directed to a student.

Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents

By Sanford Nowlin

Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents

Also in News

Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott lob negative ads as Texas governor's race heads into final 2 months

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke's latest video ad targets Gov. Greg Abbott over his support for Texas' "trigger law," which bans abortions even for victims of rape and incest.

Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

By Patrick Svitek, Carla Astudillo and Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to attendees at a town hall in Abilene on Aug. 16, 2022.

What you need to know about the new omicron booster shots

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

Both Moderna and Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech created boosters that contain instructions for making the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants’ spike protein as well as the original virus’ spike protein.

Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Texas Gov. Abbott said rape victims, who aren't exempt from Texas' abortion ban, can get the Plan B pill.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us