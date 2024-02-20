FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's St. Philip's College reinstates prof who claimed religious discrimination

Johnson Varkey will return to the classroom this fall, his self-described Christian conservative law firm said Tuesday.

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 2:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Attorneys representing fired instructor Johnson Varkey said they reached a settlement with the Alamo Colleges District this week. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Attorneys representing fired instructor Johnson Varkey said they reached a settlement with the Alamo Colleges District this week.
An instructor at St. Philip's College who claimed he was fired last summer for teaching that X and Y chromosomes are the sole determinate of a person's sex now says via a statement from his attorneys that he's been rehired.

Adjunct professor Johnson Varkey grabbed right-wing media headlines last summer when he alleged the Alamo Colleges District canned him for teaching "standard principles about human biology and reproduction." Varkey hired a self-described Christian conservative law firm that argued he'd been terminated for his religious beliefs.

However, in Varkey's termination letter, Alamo Colleges accused the prof of making anti-LGBTQ+ comments, participating in "misogynistic banter" and engaging in other inappropriate classroom behavior.

On Tuesday, the Liberty Institute — Varkey's Plano-based law firm — said Alamo Colleges reached a settlement to reinstate the instructor after he filed a claim with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Varkey will return to the classroom for the fall 2024 semester, the firm added in its emailed statement.

Officials with the Alamo Colleges didn't respond to the Current's inquiries about the Liberty Institute's claim Varkey will return to his job.

"We are happy that the Alamo Community College voluntarily reinstated Dr. Varkey," Liberty Institue Associate Counsel Kayla Toney said in the firm's statement. "He is excited by this outcome, and we are glad that [Alamo Colleges District] did the right thing. Dr. Varkey looks forward to continuing to educate students at ACCD."

In a letter sent to Alamo Colleges shortly after his dismissal, Varkey's attorneys described him as a "devout Christian" who believes that "one should not attempt to erase or alter his or her sex" and that "absent of a compelling reason, one should not sterilize oneself." However, the lawyers said Varkey never shared those views during lectures.

"As far as I know, it was just one lecture on Nov. 28," Liberty Institute's Toney told the Current last summer. "That was the day he covered the entire unit on human reproduction, and a handful of students walked out of his class when he stated — in accordance with what the textbook said — that biological sex is determined by X and Y chromosomes."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Worker at San Antonio's Brandeis High School dies from injury sustained in classroom

By Michael Karlis

Alfred Jimenez, known as "Known as Mr. Fred," sustained a severe injury while in a classroom at NISD's Brandeis High School.

San Antonio Spur Wembanyama drops F-bomb on national TV

By Michael Karlis

"'What the fuck is this? This is what you were doing since day one,'" Victor Wembanyama said Saturday, imitating Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich.

Candidate for San Antonio congressional seat sparks criticism by making light of veteran suicides

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Herrera speaks at the Revolution 2022 conservative conference in Florida.

San Antonio to hold MLK Jr. Day event this weekend

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's annual MLK Jr. Day March is among the largest in the nation.

Also in News

Disabled Texans face more barriers to accessing abortion

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

An empty exam room at Whole Women’s Health of Austin on Sept. 1, 2021.

Paxton’s push to oust incumbents puts spotlight on Court of Criminal Appeals primaries

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Jan. 15, 2020.

Did an Operation Lone Star contractor fly Tennessee's governor to Eagle Pass?

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference earlier this month with Republican governors including Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

Judge rejects attempts to toss indictments against Texas AG Ken Paxton, keeps April trial on course

By Lauren McGaughy and Lucio Vasquez, KUT News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to attendees during a reception at the Federal American Grill on Feb. 5, 2024 in Houston.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us