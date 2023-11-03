Selena Quintanilla memorial in Corpus Christi closed for lighting upgrades

Facebook / Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation-Live Learn Play Mirador de la Flor was unveiled in 1997.

Mirador De La Flor, the Corpus Christi memorial to late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, will be closed for two weeks to undergo lighting upgrades.Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation alerted fans to the news in a Facebook post warning that crews will replace the memorial's existing lighting with LED fixtures. The work will take two weeks, starting Wednesday, Nov. 1.The mirador will be accessible to the public during weekends, but it won't be lit up while upgrades are underway.Mirador de la Flor, or Overlook of the Flower, was unveiled in 1997 at 600 N. Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi. It honors Quintanilla-Pérez, who was murdered two years prior at age 23.The life-size bronze statue of Selena was sculpted by Corpus Christi artist H.W. “Buddy” Tatum.