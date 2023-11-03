Selena Quintanilla memorial in Corpus Christi closed for lighting upgrades

Crews will install new LED lights on the memorial over the next two weeks.

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 12:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Mirador de la Flor was unveiled in 1997. - Facebook / Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation-Live Learn Play
Facebook / Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation-Live Learn Play
Mirador de la Flor was unveiled in 1997.
Mirador De La Flor, the Corpus Christi memorial to late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, will be closed for two weeks to undergo lighting upgrades.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation alerted fans to the news in a Facebook post warning that crews will replace the memorial's existing lighting with LED fixtures. The work will take two weeks, starting Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The mirador will be accessible to the public during weekends, but it won't be lit up while upgrades are underway.

Mirador de la Flor, or Overlook of the Flower, was unveiled in 1997 at 600 N. Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi. It honors Quintanilla-Pérez, who was murdered two years prior at age 23.

The life-size bronze statue of Selena was sculpted by Corpus Christi artist H.W. “Buddy” Tatum.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas mom's video complaining about botched H-E-B cake goes viral

By Brandon Rodriguez

Does this cake look like a Minion?

Abbott's voucher hopes fade as Texas House recesses until next week

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a San Antonio event touting school vouchers.

Task force recommends consolidating Edgewood ISD schools

By Brandon Rodriguez

Eduardo Hernández, Edgewood ISD Superintendent, closes out adiscussion on recommendations to close schools.

San Antonio bar Chiflada's to provide free menstrual products for those in need

By Nina Rangel

Chiflada's and PeriodPalooza are asking for donations of menstrual hygiene products.

Also in News

Bad Takes: San Antonio leaders shouldn't shy from discussing Middle East conflict

By Kevin Sanchez

Nadia Mavrakis tells council that the rhetoric of some members is creating a safety risk for Arab Americans and others.

A study predicts AI will crater San Antonio's job market. Not everyone agrees.

By Michael Karlis

AI could replace more than 26 million U.S. jobs in low skilled industries by 2027, according to the World Economic Forum.

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez dresses as Ted Cruz for Halloween

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (left) mocks Ted Cruz's "Cancun Cruz" look with his Halloween costume.

San Antonio bar Chiflada's to provide free menstrual products for those in need

By Nina Rangel

Chiflada's and PeriodPalooza are asking for donations of menstrual hygiene products.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us