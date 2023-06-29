Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas mocked for trumpeting federal broadband funding he voted against

"You left out, 'in spite of my no vote,'" said one of the many people trolling Cornyn over his tweet.

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 10:02 am

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn: "Oops! Did I just tweet that?" - Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn: "Oops! Did I just tweet that?"
While U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's tweets don't blow up into shit shows quite as often as those of fellow Texas Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, he's certainly had his share that explode in his face like a cigar loaded with Black Cats and horse manure.

In the latest such "Oops!" moment, Cornyn shared an article Tuesday from the Texas Tribune trumpeting the $3.3 billion in federal funds being funneled into the Lone Star State to expand broadband access.

While Cornyn didn't explicitly take credit for the cash influx, plenty on Twitter drew the inference. Especially because the senator neglected to mention that the funding is part of President Joe Biden's bipartisan Infrastructure Bill — a piece of legislation Cornyn voted against. It didn't take long for Twitter users to call out the omission. Indeed, Cornyn's tweet amassed 12,000 replies by Wednesday afternoon, many taking aim at his voting record and shaming him for trying to look like he had a hand in the broadband expansion.

"You left out, 'in spite of my no vote,'" Hollywood Reporter Editor at Large Kim Masters fired back.
Later Wednesday, Cornyn acknowledged in a tweet that he had, in fact, voted against the bill. He doubled down on his objection — namely that it cost money.

“You bet I did 1) because it was not paid for and thus grew the debt and 2) fueled inflation that is robbing Texans and other Americans of their standard of living,” Cornyn wrote. “Broadband is important, but you don’t solve one problem by creating two more. There is a better way.”

Cornyn's update unleashed even more ridicule, as people responded by calling him out for his support for the unpaid-for Trump tax cuts and for failing to clarify just exactly what his "better way" entails.
Meanwhile, Biden himself skewered Republicans who originally opposed the Infrastructure Bill and are now clamoring to take credit. While the president didn't mention Cornyn, instead reserving his trolling for U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, at least one White House staffer was more than happy to call out the Texas senator by name.

"These Republicans also support #Bidenomics!" White House Regional Communications Director Haris Talwar tweeted, pinning both Tuberville's and Cornyn's original comments about the broadband expansion to the top of his feed.
Tags:

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

