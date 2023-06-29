Sen. John Cornyn of Texas mocked for trumpeting federal broadband funding he voted against

In the latest such "Oops!" moment, Cornyn shared an article Tuesday from the Texas Tribune trumpeting the $3.3 billion in federal funds being funneled into the Lone Star State to expand broadband access.
While Cornyn didn't explicitly take credit for the cash influx, plenty on Twitter drew the inference. Especially because the senator neglected to mention that the funding is part of President Joe Biden's bipartisan Infrastructure Bill — a piece of legislation Cornyn voted against.
It didn't take long for Twitter users to call out the omission. Indeed, Cornyn's tweet amassed 12,000 replies by Wednesday afternoon, many taking aim at his voting record and shaming him for trying to look like he had a hand in the broadband expansion.
Texas to receive $3.3 billion in federal funds to boost broadband expansion efforts https://t.co/gh3TWP8dd3 via @TexasTribune— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 27, 2023
"You left out, 'in spite of my no vote,'" Hollywood Reporter Editor at Large Kim Masters fired back.
You left out, “in spite of my no vote.”— Kim Masters (@kimmasters) June 27, 2023
Later Wednesday, Cornyn acknowledged in a tweet that he had, in fact, voted against the bill. He doubled down on his objection — namely that it cost money.
Tell us exactly what your personal contribution to this was. You do understand that it runs on electricity, right? Checking the record, it lets like you voted against this legislation. Maybe we should have billboards put up saying that it was passed against your wishes.— Chuck Lewis F/L/RT/C 🏳️🌈 (@Siarl1950) June 28, 2023
“You bet I did 1) because it was not paid for and thus grew the debt and 2) fueled inflation that is robbing Texans and other Americans of their standard of living,” Cornyn wrote. “Broadband is important, but you don’t solve one problem by creating two more. There is a better way.”
Cornyn's update unleashed even more ridicule, as people responded by calling him out for his support for the unpaid-for Trump tax cuts and for failing to clarify just exactly what his "better way" entails.
Tell us about the tax break for the wealthy and how it was paid for. 🤨— The Dragon ReBjörn (@SemperVeritatum) June 29, 2023
You could pay for it by repealing the 40% tax cut you gave corporations.— stonygirl (@stonygirl) June 29, 2023
Meanwhile, Biden himself skewered Republicans who originally opposed the Infrastructure Bill and are now clamoring to take credit. While the president didn't mention Cornyn, instead reserving his trolling for U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, at least one White House staffer was more than happy to call out the Texas senator by name.
And your better way is? Perhaps you’re waiting for the right moment to govern successfully. Now would be an opportune time.— Terry Reifsteck (@TerryReifsteck) June 29, 2023
"These Republicans also support #Bidenomics!" White House Regional Communications Director Haris Talwar tweeted, pinning both Tuberville's and Cornyn's original comments about the broadband expansion to the top of his feed.
These Republicans also support #Bidenomics! https://t.co/AkfByS1X5x— Haris Talwar (@HarisTalwar46) June 27, 2023
