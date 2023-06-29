Sen. John Cornyn of Texas mocked for trumpeting federal broadband funding he voted against

Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons U.S. Sen. John Cornyn: "Oops! Did I just tweet that?"

Texas to receive $3.3 billion in federal funds to boost broadband expansion efforts https://t.co/gh3TWP8dd3 via @TexasTribune — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 27, 2023

You left out, “in spite of my no vote.” — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) June 27, 2023

Tell us exactly what your personal contribution to this was. You do understand that it runs on electricity, right? Checking the record, it lets like you voted against this legislation. Maybe we should have billboards put up saying that it was passed against your wishes. — Chuck Lewis F/L/RT/C 🏳️‍🌈 (@Siarl1950) June 28, 2023

Tell us about the tax break for the wealthy and how it was paid for. 🤨 — The Dragon ReBjörn (@SemperVeritatum) June 29, 2023

You could pay for it by repealing the 40% tax cut you gave corporations. — stonygirl (@stonygirl) June 29, 2023

And your better way is? Perhaps you’re waiting for the right moment to govern successfully. Now would be an opportune time. — Terry Reifsteck (@TerryReifsteck) June 29, 2023